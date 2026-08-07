Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Enters Gaming Audio with the GX1 Gaming Headset

Designed for immersive play, clear communication, and all-day comfort, the Epomaker GX1 brings the brand's user-focused design philosophy into gaming audio.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / After years of dedication to mechanical keyboards, Epomaker continues to believe that meaningful products begin with careful listening to users. The GX1 is Epomaker's first gaming headset, created in response to real community feedback from players who wanted accurate sound positioning, stable connectivity, and a headset comfortable enough for long sessions.

While the GX1 is built around gaming, it is not limited to gaming alone. It can support a video meeting during the day, a film after work, or a casual voice chat with friends. By combining immersive audio, low-latency wireless performance, clear voice pickup, and a lightweight structure, it becomes a practical audio companion for both gaming and everyday use.

Sound That Opens the Game Space

Footsteps, distant gunfire, and environmental movement in gaming can all shape the next decision. The GX1 supports 7.1 surround sound, creating a directional and layered soundstage for competitive players.

The headset adopts an open-back earcup style, allowing sound to feel natural, spacious, and breathable. Rather than creating a closed-in listening experience, it gives game audio an open sense of space, while also making the headset suitable for everyday entertainment.

The 50mm large dynamic drivers deliver a full sound presentation with clear layering and stable output. From in-game effects to background music and voices, the headset is tuned to deliver an audio experience that feels rich, steady, and easy to enjoy across a range of different listening scenarios.

Clear Voice for Games and Conversations

A strong headset experience depends on clear audio in both directions. The GX1 features a dual-microphone design, combining a built-in microphone for convenient everyday use with a detachable boom microphone for focused voice pickup during gaming sessions.

ENC noise reduction helps reduce surrounding background noise, making conversations clear in working or gaming environments. The detachable boom microphone gives it a flexible identity: ready for team communication when needed, and clean in appearance when used for casual listening.

Comfort That Lasts Beyond the First Match

The GX1 uses a lightweight structure, soft over-ear cushions, and an adjustable headband to support extended wear. The over-ear design helps reduce pressure around the ears and remains friendly to users who wear glasses. Reinforced structural details add durability, while the surface finish gives the headset a refined look that fits naturally into a modern desktop setup.

Designed for a Complete Desktop Ecosystem

Available in black, white, and pink, the GX1 is designed to match a wide range of desktop styles, from performance-focused gaming setups to clean everyday workspaces. Its tri-mode connectivity supports 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired use, allowing the headset to adapt naturally to different scenarios throughout the day, while long battery life and charging-while-using support help keep the headset ready for extended gaming or daily use.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker GX1 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. GX1 is available for just $49.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Crafted to sound right, Epomaker makes keyboards, switches and keycaps - plus gaming mice and headsets - every board tuned in our own Sound Lab.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-enters-gaming-audio-with-the-gx1-gaming-headset-1204481