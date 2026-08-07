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ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2026 17:02 Uhr
301 Leser
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Sound Money Defense League's Jp Cortez to Join Mises Institute Event in New Mexico

Experts gather to discuss gold and silver at precious metals focused event

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Sound Money Defense League Executive Director Jp Cortez will join a blue-ribbon lineup of economists and financial investors at the Mises Institute's "Gold and Silver: Prospecting for Liberty" event in Albuquerque, New Mexico for a discussion on restoring sound money amid the passage of dozens of pro-gold and silver measures nationwide and surging global interest in precious metals.

The title of Jp's talk is "Stopping Fiat Theft: Restoring Sound Money at State and Federal Levels." Drawing on his experience of being at the epicenter of virtually every pro-gold state legislative project since 2014, he will explain the significant legislative progress being made, while highlighting the next steps forward for sound money-minded states.

Cortez said, "The Mises Institute remains dedicated to advancing principles of Austrian economics, liberty, and sound money. It's an honor to participate in this event and I look forward to a riveting discussion."

Cortez joins Ryan McMaken, economist and editor-in-chief at the Mises Institute, Dr. Mark Thornton, economist and Senior Fellow at Mises, and Kevin Duffy, Cofounder and Principal of Bearing Asset Management.

About the Speaker

Jp Cortez is the executive director of the Sound Money Defense League, the nation's leading organization working to remonetize gold and silver through nationwide legislative efforts since 2014. He is a graduate of Auburn University and a multiple time Mises University alumnus. Jp is the lead author of the Sound Money Index and editor-in-chief of the Sound Money Review. Follow him on X (Twitter) @JpCortez27.

About the Event & Host Organization

The Mises Institute is a non-profit organization that exists to promote teaching and research in the Austrian School of economics, individual freedom, honest history, and international peace, in the tradition of Ludwig von Mises and Murray N. Rothbard.

Mises Circle events are regional one-day seminars featuring Mises faculty and relevant experts on timely issues from an Austrian or libertarian perspective.

Jp Cortez is available for interviews before and after the event. To arrange an interview or request additional materials, reach out via the media contact listed below.

About the Sound Money Defense League

The Sound Money Defense League is the nation's leading sound money public policy group, working to restore gold and silver as America's constitutional money. Since 2014, the League has driven change at the state and federal levels through legislation, grassroots organizing, research, and publications - including the Sound Money Index, the Sound Money Review, and its scholarship and fellowship programs.

High-resolution photos, the speaker's headshot, and organization logos are available on request.

Jp Cortez
Executive Director, Sound Money Defense League
Email: Jp.Cortez@SoundMoneyDefense.org
Web: SoundMoneyDefense.org

SOURCE: Sound Money Defense League



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sound-money-defense-leagues-jp-cortez-to-join-mises-institute-ev-1204587

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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