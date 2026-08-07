Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) (OTCQB: PEXZF) (FSE: PQW) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at its 100% owned RDP copper-gold project ("RDP" or the Project"), located in B.C.'s Golden Horseshoe at the southern end of the Toodoggone Mining District, 40 km to the west of the Company's 100% owned Kliyul copper-gold project (see Figure 1).

Pacific Ridge plans to drill ~ 3,000 m at the Day target, just one target area at RDP (see Figure 2), which returned 112.2m of 1.35% copper equivalent* ("CuEq") or 2.02 g/t gold equivalent** ("AuEq") within 405.0 m of 0.71% CuEq* or 1.06 g/t AuEq** in drill hole RDP-25-011 (see news release dated October 16, 2025).

"The Toodoggone Mining District has quickly emerged as Canada's hottest exploration district," said Blaine Monaghan, President & CEO of Pacific Ridge. "Over the last several years, numerous senior mining companies have made strategic investments or entered joint ventures. We are excited to return to RDP and test the interpreted porphyry centre at Day and further define last year's western magnetic lobe discovery."





Figure 1

Location of RDP

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/308558_1389a13304ee4a93_001full.jpg





Figure 2

RDP Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/308558_1389a13304ee4a93_002full.jpg

2026 Exploration Program at RDP

The 2025 drill program at Day confirmed that the porphyry copper-gold-silver mineralization intersected in the eastern magnetic lobe is in an east-northeast-striking, steeply northward-dipping tabular body, and that the western magnetic lobe is also mineralized. This year's ~3,000 m drill program at Day will focus on testing the interpreted porphyry center between the western and eastern lobes and more fully defining the 2025 western lobe discovery (see Figures 3 and 4).





Figure 3

Plan View with 2026 Planned Drill Hole Locations and 2025 Drill Hole Locations on MVI Magnetics (2011 Survey)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/308558_1389a13304ee4a93_003full.jpg

Figure 4

Perspective View with 2026 Planned Drill Hole Locations and 2025 Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/308558_1389a13304ee4a93_004full.jpg

Prior to the start of this year's drill program at RDP, the Company completed extensive airborne geophysical surveys, including 1,057 line-kilometres of high-resolution, 60 metre-spaced magnetics and 283 line-km of 200 metre-spaced magnetotellurics ("MT") (Figure 5). These new datasets are expected to enhance drill targeting by helping map mineralization and alteration zones, define key structural controls, identify intrusive complexes, and trace potential deep hydrothermal conduits. In addition, 9 line-km of 100 metre-spaced ground Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysics was completed over Day to further refine sulphide targets, map quartz veining and alteration, and evaluate the depth potential of this compelling porphyry system.

Figure 5 2026 Airborne Survey Area at RDP To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5460/308558_1389a13304ee4a93_005full.jpg

About Pacific Ridge

A Fiore Group company, Pacific Ridge's goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper exploration company. The Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the prolific Quesnel terrane close to existing infrastructure, is the Company's flagship project. In addition to Kliyul, Pacific Ridge's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project, the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in B.C. The Company would like to acknowledge that its B.C. projects are in the traditional, ancestral and unceded territories of the Gitxsan Nation, McLeod Lake Indian Band, Nak'azdli Whut'en, Takla Nation, and Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

*CuEq = ((Cu%) x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Au(g/t) x AuR/CuR x $Au x 0.032151) + (Ag(g/t) x AgR/CuR x $Ag x 0.032151)) / ($Cu x 22.0462).

**AuEq = ((Au(g/t) x $Au x 0.032151) + ((Cu%) x CuR/AuR x $Cu x 22.0462) + (Ag(g/t) x AgR/CuR x $Ag x 0.032151)) / ($Au x 0.032151).

Commodity prices: $Cu = US$4.60/lb, $Au = US$2,600/oz., and Ag = US$30.00/oz.

There has been no metallurgical recovery testing on RDP mineralization.

The Company estimates copper recoveries (CuR) of 80%, gold recoveries (AuR) of 60%, and silver recoveries (AgR) of 60%

Factors: 22.0462 = Cu% to lbs per tonne, 0.032151 = Au g/t to troy oz per tonne, and 0.032151 = Ag g/t to troy oz per tonne.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been prepared under the supervision of, and reviewed and approved by. Danette Schwab, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include the planned ~3,000 m drill program at the Day target. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308558

Source: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.