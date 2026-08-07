Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Share Issuance

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

7 August 2026

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Share Issuance

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

This announcement is made to highlight to the market that the Company has authority to issue shares at a premium to the net asset value per share and up to the amount specified in the authority announced on 8 July 2026. Any interest in such issuance should be coordinated through to JPMorgan Cazenove. There can however be no certainty that the Company will issue shares pursuant to this authority.

This announcement is only intended for investment professionals, high net worth companies, partnerships, associations or trusts and investment personnel of any of the foregoing (each as defined within the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005) and any other persons to whom it may be communicated lawfully. No other person should act or rely on it.

For further information contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.comTel: 07376 982071

Enquiries:

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Tel: +44 (0)207 742 8805