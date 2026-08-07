Schroder ETFs ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schroder ETFs ICAV: Publication of the Audited Annual Report for Switzerland



07-Aug-2026 / 16:45 GMT/BST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Luxembourg, 6 August 2026

Publication of the Audited Annual Report for Switzerland

Schroder ETFs ICAV, an issuer of ETF Funds listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, has published its financial report for the financial period ending 31 March 2026.

The financial report is available at the following link .