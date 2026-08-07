Schroder ETFs ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Luxembourg, 6 August 2026
Publication of the Audited Annual Report for Switzerland
Schroder ETFs ICAV, an issuer of ETF Funds listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, has published its financial report for the financial period ending 31 March 2026.
The financial report is available at the following link.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schroder ETFs ICAV
|10 Earlsfort Terrace
|D02 T380 Dublin 2
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+352 341 342 202
|E-mail:
|simeumarketservices@schroders.com
|Internet:
|www.schroders.com
|ISIN:
|IE000BNLRXXX, IE000FGFJXXX, IE0003L6OXXX, IE0003OZJXXX
|Valor:
|A41B6V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange; London
|LEI Code:
|636700SFER0YTOGABW95
|EQS News ID:
|2379514
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2379514 07-Aug-2026 GMT/BST