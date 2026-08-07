RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip's "Small Stocks, Big Money" Show Now Airing Weekly on CNBC

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its Small Stocks, Big Money television program is now airing on CNBC. The sponsored program began airing nationally on CNBC on July 5, 2026, and will continue airing weekly on Sundays at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, complementing RedChip's established weekly sponsored broadcast on Bloomberg TV Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The addition of CNBC expands RedChip's national television platform, providing public company clients with broader exposure across two of the nation's premier business news networks while reaching millions of investors each weekend. Bloomberg TV is available in approximately 73 million U.S. homes, while CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

"Television remains one of the most effective ways for emerging growth companies to build credibility and communicate directly with investors," said Dave Gentry, President and CEO of RedChip Companies. "We're excited to bring our show to CNBC and provide our clients with expanded national visibility alongside our long-running Bloomberg TV program. Together, these broadcasts strengthen RedChip's integrated media platform and create additional opportunities for companies to tell their stories to a broad investment audience."

Each episode of Small Stocks, Big Money features in-depth interviews with executives from emerging growth companies discussing their business strategies, recent developments, competitive positioning, and long-term growth opportunities. The interviews are also distributed across RedChip's digital media platform, extending their reach through online video, social media, email marketing, and RedChip's investor audience.

The Small Stocks, Big Money program has featured executive interviews with a wide range of emerging growth companies, including ASP Isotopes (Nasdaq:ASPI), New Horizon Aircraft (Nasdaq:HOVR), and Gorilla Technology (Nasdaq:GRRR).

The expansion reflects RedChip's continued investment in building a comprehensive investor communications platform that combines traditional investor relations with digital media, television, investor webinars, conferences, roadshows, and AI-powered investor engagement tools.

For more than three decades, RedChip has helped emerging growth companies increase visibility within the investment community through an integrated suite of investor relations and media services. Today, the firm's platform reaches investors through national television broadcasts, digital marketing, research distribution, conferences, and its AI-powered investment research assistant, RedChat.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

Sign Up for RedChat

RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/about_us

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchips-%22small-stocks-big-money%22-show-now-airing-weekly-on-cnbc-1204650