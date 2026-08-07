Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and Las Vegas Sands Announce the 2026 Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit is Scheduled for Nov. 13

Registration for the annual conference celebrating 10 years of advocacy for Nevada's most vulnerable youth opens July 14.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Published by Las Vegas Sands on July 9, 2026

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) will co-present the 2026 Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit on Friday, Nov. 13, at the Historic Fifth Street School in Downtown Las Vegas. Registration for the state's premier youth homelessness advocacy event opens July 14 at nphy.org/summit26.

With support from the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, this year's Summit celebrates "10 Years of Dreaming Big" in building solutions for youth in crisis and continues charting a path for the statewide Movement to End Youth Homelessness through development of Nevada's first standalone plan to end youth homelessness.

In 2025, the first statewide study on youth homelessness found that almost 3,000 unaccompanied youth across Nevada accessed homeless services in one year. The study also examined young people falling through system cracks and determined the truer number of young people experiencing homelessness in Nevada could be as high as more than 33,000 in a single year.

"For the past decade, the Movement has challenged Nevada to dream big about what is possible for young people experiencing homelessness," Arash Ghafoori, NPHY CEO, said. "Now it's time to dream bigger together by turning that vision into a concrete statewide action plan. Lasting change won't come from ideas alone. It will come from aligning partners around measurable actions that make ending youth homelessness an achievable reality across Nevada, and we're excited to embark on that journey this year."

In 2026, the Movement is launching the process to create the first standalone statewide plan to end youth homelessness in Nevada. This strategic action plan will focus on actionable steps to make measurable progress on ending youth homelessness in the next three-to-five years.

Building on 10 years of Movement work and the recent statewide study, the plan will lay the foundation for a true statewide response system for youth homelessness. NPHY and the Movement Youth Action Board, a new statewide leadership body composed of young people with lived experience of youth homelessness across Nevada, will collaborate with stakeholders throughout the state to complete this plan by the end of 2027.

Since Sands and NPHY launched the Movement at the inaugural Summit in 2017, the coalition's progress has included introducing the Southern Nevada Plan to End Youth Homelessness, which is informing development of the statewide plan; advancing legislation to support youth in building pathways out of homelessness; enhancing systems-level processes to strengthen access to services; establishing youth action boards across Nevada to guide solutions; and helping bring millions of new dollars into the state for youth homelessness programs.

"From NPHY's long-ago vision to this tremendous statewide coalition, the Movement has delivered incredible progress and tremendous collaboration, but we still have a long way to go with statewide youth homelessness numbers in the tens of thousands annually," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Sands, said. "We call on private sector members, community organizations and citizens not yet involved in the Movement to join the effort by attending Summit 2026. Expanding the coalition is more critical than ever to ensure all resources are tapped for Nevada's plan to end youth homelessness."

Summit 2026 will convene young people with lived experience of homelessness, service providers, government agencies, civic and political leaders, and members of the private sector. Inspirational sessions will include updates on regional and statewide systems transformation projects and a panel of public, private and nonprofit innovators who are advancing statewide solutions across the country.

As in past Summits, the day's centerpiece will be a creative showcase by young people with lived experience of youth homelessness. This year's feature presentation is a StorySLAM in which young leaders will share their dreams for the future and community leaders who have experienced homelessness will provide inspiration by reflecting on their journeys to achieving their goals.

To register for Summit 2026, visit nphy.org/summit26. Conference registration is $100 through September 25 and $175 starting on September 26. Information on the Summit 2026 agenda and speakers will begin posting at nphy.org/summit26 in September.

About Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth

NPHY is the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of homeless youth in Southern Nevada, serving hundreds of youth through core programs and touching the lives of thousands more through outreach each year. NPHY's programs stabilize homeless teens' lives, meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, supportive environment and a path to self-sufficiency. Through work with homeless youth, NPHY creates productive, healthy adults who contribute to society. Strengthening and complementing the high-quality direct services for homeless youth, NPHY is dedicated to advocating with and for the Las Vegas Valley's homeless youth population and serves as a leader in systems-level efforts to eliminate homelessness among Nevada's youth. For more information or to support our life-changing work for homeless youth, please visit www.nphy.org.

About Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Sands Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

Contacts:

Kristin Koca

Sands

702.923.9142

Kristin.Koca@sands.com

Lanette Rivera

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth

702.688.1013

lanette@nphy.org

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SOURCE: Las Vegas Sands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/nevada-partnership-for-homeless-youth-and-las-vegas-sands-announce-the-2026-nevada-youth-hom-1204647