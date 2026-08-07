Ai4 2026 Sets New Records With 50% Attendance Growth as More Than 12,000 Global AI Leaders from 100 Countries Gather in Las Vegas to Explore the Future of Artificial Intelligence

Ninth Annual Event sees Record Growth in Attendance, Exhibitors, Speakers and Educational Programming

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / Ai4 2026, America's largest and most influential artificial intelligence conference, concluded yesterday after welcoming more than 12,000 attendees from 100 countries to The Venetian Conference and Expo Center for three days of groundbreaking discussions, world-class education, and unparalleled networking focused on the future of artificial intelligence.

The ninth annual conference marked a year of extraordinary growth, reflecting the accelerating adoption of AI across every industry. Attendance increased by more than 50 percent over 2025, growing from 8,000 to more than 12,000 participants. The event also expanded its international reach, welcoming attendees from 100 countries, while the exhibition grew to include more than 470 exhibitors and sponsors, up from 250 the previous year. The number of startup companies exhibiting nearly tripled, increasing from 25 to 66, underscoring the rapid pace of AI innovation and investment worldwide.

"This year's growth demonstrates that artificial intelligence has moved beyond experimentation to become a strategic priority for organizations across every sector," said Michael Weiss, Co-Founder of Ai4. "From Fortune 500 executives and pioneering researchers to entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors, Ai4 continues to bring together the global AI ecosystem to share ideas, forge partnerships, and accelerate responsible innovation."

The conference featured more than 1,000 speakers across 80 dedicated education tracks, providing attendees with in-depth insights into every aspect of artificial intelligence-from foundation models, agentic AI, robotics, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and enterprise transformation to AI governance, infrastructure, and responsible deployment. Educational programming included keynote presentations, executive roundtables, technical deep dives, workshops, fireside chats, and industry-specific sessions designed to help organizations move from AI experimentation to successful implementation at scale.

Among the week's most anticipated moments was "The Architects of Intelligence: A Historic Convergence," featuring Nobel Prize recipient and widely recognized "Godfather of AI" Geoffrey Hinton, pioneering AI researcher Fei-Fei Li, and Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI. Moderated by Yun-Hee Kim, Deputy Editor of The Washington Post, the standing-room-only discussion explored the scientific breakthroughs, ethical considerations, and opportunities that will shape the future of artificial intelligence.

Additional keynote presentations featured many of the world's leading AI researchers and enterprise technology executives, including Pat Gelsinger, Sachin Katti, Jeetu Patel, Sebastian Thrun, Dmitri Dolgov, Srini Venkatesan, Anastasis Germanidis, and Inhi Cho Suh, along with hundreds of industry experts representing the companies, institutions, and organizations driving AI innovation around the globe.

The expanded exhibition showcased more than 470 exhibitors and sponsors, including many of the world's leading technology companies, such as AMD, AWS, Cisco, NVIDIA, Google Cloud, SAP, Siemens, HPE, Dell Technologies, EY, IBM, Mistral AI, Dataiku, Vultr, Red Hat, and PayPal. Attendees experienced the latest advances in enterprise AI, cloud infrastructure, data platforms, developer tools, autonomous systems, robotics, and generative AI through live demonstrations and interactive exhibits.

One of the fastest-growing areas of the conference was Startup Alley, where 66 emerging AI companies showcased innovative technologies to enterprise buyers, investors, and strategic partners. The exhibit hall also featured the popular Agentic Live demonstrations, the Podcast Pavilion, international pavilions, executive networking lounges, and numerous hands-on experiences that enabled attendees to engage directly with the technologies transforming business and society.

Ai4 2026 also attracted a record 225 credentialed journalists from leading business, technology, broadcast, and international media organizations - more than doubling the previous year's attendance - reflecting the conference's growing influence as one of the world's premier destinations for breaking AI news and thought leadership.

"The pace of innovation in artificial intelligence continues to accelerate, and Ai4 has become the place where the industry's most important conversations take place," said Marcus Jecklin, Co-Founder of Ai4. "Whether attendees came to learn from the world's leading researchers, discover breakthrough technologies, meet emerging startups, or build strategic partnerships, the energy and collaboration throughout the week demonstrated the extraordinary momentum driving AI worldwide."

With record participation across every major category - including attendance, exhibitors, speakers, educational programming, startups, media, and international representation - Ai4 2026 further strengthened its position as the industry's premier event for organizations seeking to understand, implement, and scale artificial intelligence.

Planning is already underway for the next edition of Ai4, which will take place August 3-5, 2027, at the Venetian Conference & Expo Center in Las Vegas. The conference continues its mission of bringing together the global AI community to explore the technologies, ideas, and partnerships shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2018, Ai4 has become the premier destination for leaders seeking to understand and apply artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively. By convening the brightest minds in AI research, strategy, and implementation, Ai4 continues to advance innovation while helping organizations confidently navigate the AI-powered future. For more information, visit https://ai4.io/.

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For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Ai4 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai4-2026-sets-new-records-with-50-attendance-growth-as-more-than-1204427