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PR Newswire
07.08.2026 18:30 Uhr
307 Leser
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Bybit Dual Asset Integrates Four New xStocks, Expanding Use Cases for Tokenized Equities on Bybit

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the expansion of its xStocks Dual Asset offering with four newly supported tokenized stocks: METAx, TSLAx, HOODx, and CRCLx. The addition brings xStocks Dual Asset to a lineup of 10 tokenized stock pairs, following strong user demand

The expansion builds on Bybit's earlier integration of xStocks into Dual Asset, which introduced tokenized shares inSpaceX, NVIDIA, Apple, Alphabet, Coinbase, and Amazon as underlying assets for the popular structured yield product. With the addition of METAXUSDT, TSLAXUSDT, HOODXUSDT, and CRCLXUSDT, xStocks Dual Asset now covers ten xStocks tokens encompassing the most sought-after assets on Wall Street.

The newly added assets span key sectors including artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, fintech, and stablecoins, further broadening the range of market themes users can build yield strategies around on Bybit.

Since launch, tokenized equities in NVIDIA has attracted the strongest user demand among supported xStocks, while SpaceX has consistently recorded the highest trading volume, underscoring sustained user interest in Bybit's Dual Asset products tied to xStocks.

As tokenization of real-world assets continues to gain traction across the industry, Bybit's expanded support for xStocks in Dual Asset reflects growing crypto-native interest in accessing traditional equities through familiar, on-chain mechanisms. Bybit was the first centralized exchange to offer xStocks as underlying assets for a structured yield product of this kind.

Dual Asset is a non-principal-protected investment product offering expected fixed returns upon successful subscription. Users select an asset pair, investment period, and target price based on their market view and risk appetite, with the final settlement asset determined by price movement against the target price at settlement.

xStocks Dual Asset follows the same eligibility requirements and regional restrictions as xStocks. Terms and conditions apply, and users should read the Risk Factors for this product before subscribing. For more details on eligibility and potential restrictions, users may visit: xStocks Dual Asset expands with four new assets

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-dual-asset-integrates-four-new-xstocks-expanding-use-cases-for-tokenized-equities-on-bybit-302846213.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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