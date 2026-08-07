Regulatory News:

Winamp Group (Euronext Growth Paris Brussels: ALWIN) (BE0974334667) announces that Maxximum SRL, the Company's reference shareholder, has acquired from Hexagon Capital Fund the bonds issued under the second tranche of the bond financing agreement entered into between Winamp Group and Hexagon Capital Fund in 2025. This transaction relates exclusively to the transfer of ownership of the relevant bonds.

Following the temporary crossing of the 50% threshold resulting from the capital increase completed on 23 February 2026, Belgian takeover regulations provide a period during which the shareholder may reduce its participation below this threshold. This transaction enables Alexandre Saboundjian, through Maxximum SRL and Maxximum Group SRL, to comply with these regulatory requirements.

This transaction does not affect Alexandre Saboundjian's long-term commitment to Winamp Group. Maxximum SRL remains the Company's reference shareholder and continues to support the Group's long-term development.

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group, commented:

"This transaction forms part of the normal management of our financing and reflects our continued commitment to Winamp Group's long-term development. It has no impact on our strategy, governance or operations and allows us to continue executing our roadmap with confidence."

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October 30, 2026 H1 2026 Results Publication

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together the essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

About Jamendo www.jamendo.com

Jamendo's mission is to connect musicians and music lovers around the world.

Our goal is to build a global independent music community while creating unique experiences and value around it.

Jamendo provides the ideal platform for independent artists to share their music effortlessly while reaching new international audiences.

About Bridger www.bridgermusic.io

Bridger, a Winamp Group company, is committed to empowering songwriters through innovative copyright collection solutions.

Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use rights management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Hotmix

Hotmix offers a curated selection of more than sixty free digital radio stations, available at www.hotmixradio.com and through the Hotmix mobile apps.

Designed for true music lovers, Hotmix delivers an authentic, uninterrupted listening experience tailored to every mood, moment and lifestyle-whether at home, travelling, dining with friends or working out.

Carefully curated by expert human programmers, every station is crafted to deliver music that truly resonates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260807877308/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com