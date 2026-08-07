Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07
7 August 2026
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc
(the "Company")
LEI:213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
Director Declaration
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company acknowledges that Wendy Colquhoun, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Schiehallion Fund Limited, with effect from 1 October 2026.
- ENDS-
For further information please contact:
Mark Pope
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 008 4913
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