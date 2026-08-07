Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

7 August 2026

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

(the "Company")

LEI:213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9R, the Company acknowledges that Wendy Colquhoun, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Schiehallion Fund Limited, with effect from 1 October 2026.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 008 4913