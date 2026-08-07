Bybit Expands UTA Loan Interest-Free Borrowing to 24 Assets, Empowering More Capital-Efficient Trading

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has expanded its UTA Loan Interest-Free Borrowing program, extending interest-free borrowing eligibility to 22 additional major crypto assets. Combined with USDT and USDC, the program now covers 24 assets in total.

The expansion helps reduce funding costs for traders using Perpetual and Futures products, giving avid traders greater flexibility in capital management under Bybit's Unified Trading Account (UTA) framework.

Under the new framework, asset coverage for interest-free loans now supports 24 assets, including BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA, OP, NEAR, DOT, DOGE, LINK, SUI, LTC, UNI, MNT, AAVE, BCH, HYPE, XLM, ETC, FIL, APT and AVAX, alongside USDT and USDC. This significantly broadens the scope of supported assets from two mainstream stablecoins to over a dozen cryptocurrencies.

The new mechanism balances cost efficiency and flexibility for qualified traders on Bybit:

Lower Borrowing Costs: Traders no longer need to absorb interest charges on automatic borrowing triggered by unrealized losses on Perpetual or Futures positions. Zero interest rate applies for eligible borrowing under this scenario, as long as the amount stays within the applicable limit.

Traders no longer need to absorb interest charges on automatic borrowing triggered by unrealized losses on Perpetual or Futures positions. Zero interest rate applies for eligible borrowing under this scenario, as long as the amount stays within the applicable limit. Greater Capital Efficiency: With financing costs reduced across a wide set of 24 assets, traders can hold and adjust positions with less drag from borrowing expenses, freeing up capital that would otherwise go toward interest payments.

With financing costs reduced across a wide set of 24 assets, traders can hold and adjust positions with less drag from borrowing expenses, freeing up capital that would otherwise go toward interest payments. Tailored VIP Benefits: The higher a trader's VIP tier, the more borrowing capacity they unlock at zero interest. Because each account, including subaccounts, is assessed independently, traders running multiple accounts benefit from separate limits rather than a shared cap.

The interest-free benefit is specific to scenarios where unrealized losses on Perpetual or Futures positions activate automatic UTA borrowing. Manual borrowing, Spot Margin borrowing, Options borrowing and other borrowing types are excluded. Once the borrowed amount exceeds the limit for an asset, interest applies to the full balance.

Borrowing limits across VIP tiers are pegged to the USD equivalent value of the borrowed asset at real-time prices and may shift with market conditions, with advance notice given before any change.

Bybit's expanded UTA Loan Interest-Free Borrowing program gives traders across VIP tiers more flexibility to manage positions without added costs. Committed to building the New Financial Platform for all, Bybit continues to introduce capital-efficient trading tools that support traders' evolving risk management needs.

Terms and conditions apply. For details on availability and eligibility, and specific limits by VIP tier and asset type, users may visit: UTA Loan futas expands interest-free borrowing to 22 more assets

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