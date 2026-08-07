BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
(LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)
Disclosure pursuant to paragraph 6.4.9(2)R of the Listing Rules
Non-Executive Director Declaration
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9(2)R, that Graeme Proudfoot, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Schiehallion Fund Limited with effect from 1 September 2026.
All enquiries:
Lucy Dina
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 5324
7 August 2026