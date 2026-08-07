BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

(LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)



Disclosure pursuant to paragraph 6.4.9(2)R of the Listing Rules

Non-Executive Director Declaration

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9(2)R, that Graeme Proudfoot, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Schiehallion Fund Limited with effect from 1 September 2026.

All enquiries:

Lucy Dina

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 5324

7 August 2026

