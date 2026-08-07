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WKN: A41B54 | ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71 | Ticker-Symbol:
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LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.08.2026 18:54 Uhr
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The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

31 July 2026 709.44 pence per Ordinary share

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,195 shares in LTL.

As at 31 July 2026, LTL shares were valued at £3,687.66 per share, a decrease of 0.2% from the valuation of £3,695.71 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 30 June 2026. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £8.6m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £6.0 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.65%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

07 August 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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