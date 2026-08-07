Downtown Revival Trust: Iconic Sign Shines Again in Downtown St. Paul

Historic landmark relit Aug. 6 signals turnaround in Minnesota's capital city

About this announcement:

Iconic "1st" sign on top of the First National Bank Building in downtown St. Paul, Minn., was officially relit during a special ceremony on Aug. 6.

After several years of it being dark, the sign will once again illuminate the St. Paul skyline every evening.

The building's new owner, the Downtown Revival Trust led by Jamie Rand, is committed to preserving and revitalizing iconic properties in downtown St. Paul.

The trust is investing millions of dollars to restore and improve the First National Bank Building.

Artwork is available for download here .

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / An enduring symbol of Minnesota's capital city, the "1st" sign on top of the First National Bank Building was officially relit during a special ceremony on Thursday evening, Aug. 6. The revival of the 50-foot-tall sign marks a new era for the historic building, which was recently purchased by the Downtown Revival Trust , and was celebrated by city leaders as a visual indication of the growing momentum behind the revitalization downtown.

"This sign has been a part of the St. Paul skyline for nearly 100 years. It is time for it to shine brightly again," said Jamie Rand, founder of the Downtown Revival Trust and senior managing director of Prime Asset Fund. "The '1st' sign is a symbol of this great city, and this relighting is a representation of exciting things to come. We are investing millions of dollars into the First National Bank Building to preserve its history and make improvements. We believe in the future of downtown St. Paul and are excited to contribute to its renaissance."

The First National Bank Building is a 660,000-square-foot property that spans a city block at 332 Minnesota St. It includes three towers: a 16-story East Tower built in 1914, a 32-story West Tower built in 1931 and a seven-story North Tower built in 1971.

Constructed in the early 1930s, the red, three-sided "1st" sign sits on top of the building's West Tower. After being dark since 2024, the sign will once again illuminate the St. Paul skyline every evening from dusk to dawn.

"This is much larger than a sign being restored. It's about the return of a city landmark, and the powerful momentum here in downtown St. Paul," said Joe Spencer, president of the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance, a nonprofit organization that represents downtown businesses, nonprofits, government entities, residents and entrepreneurs. "Jamie Rand and the Downtown Revival Trust are investing in a building that is deeply connected to our city's identity, and they are investing in its future. I look forward to seeing the impact they make in the years ahead, and I hope others are watching as well."

The First National Bank Building includes office space, with over 35 tenants such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Social Security Administration and Secretary of State Business Services. It also includes several amenities, such as a conference center, fitness center, tenant lounge and a climate-controlled parking garage. The historic property also includes basement bank vaults and the tallest and oldest modern skyway in the Midwest.

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ABOUT THE DOWNTOWN REVIVAL TRUST

The Downtown Revival Trust invests to preserve and revitalize important iconic historic buildings in downtown St. Paul, including the Great Northern Building and First National Bank Building. The goal is to preserve the historic legacy of the Capital City, enhance its physical beauty and sustainably adapt properties for new uses that can enhance the vibrancy of downtown. The trust also invests in commercial businesses in downtown St. Paul that commit to adding jobs, enhancing the city's tax base, and can enhance the vibrancy and attractiveness of downtown. Learn more at downtownrevivaltrust.com .

ABOUT JAMIE RAND

Jamie Rand is the founder of the Downtown Revival Trust and senior managing director of Prime Asset Fund, based in Tampa, Florida. With more than two decades of experience, Rand has participated in the acquisition, financing, management and disposition of thousands of assets nationwide and is involved in the repositioning and revitalization of historic commercial real estate assets, including projects in downtown St. Paul.

For further information:

Michael Marcotte

763-772-5983

marcotte@goffpublic.com

SOURCE: Downtown Revival Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/iconic-sign-shines-again-in-downtown-st.-paul-1204582