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WKN: A42DZ3 | ISIN: BMG8080M1001 | Ticker-Symbol: S36
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 08:05
0,106 Euro
+8,35 % +0,008
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.08.2026 19:06 Uhr
303 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.: ShaMaran Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (Euronext Growth Oslo: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Stockholm: SNM) announces that the Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. Atlantic Daylight Time on September 22, 2026, at Richmond House, 12 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM08, Bermuda.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached together with the guide for voting and participation. PDF Version

About ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.

ShaMaran is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block. The Company is listed in Oslo on Euronext Growth and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB.

Elvis Pellumbi, CFO, +41 22 560 8600, info@shamaranpetroleum.com, www.shamaranpetroleum.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shamaran-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-2026-302846121.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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