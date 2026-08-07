Canadian-led expansion will build the world's largest and most capable C-130 airtanker fleet

Coulson Aviation Canada, the Canadian division of Coulson Aviation, has acquired 10 former Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules aircraft from the Government of Canada.

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Britton Coulson, left, and Wayne Coulson stand in front of one of 10 former Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules aircraft recently acquired by Coulson Aviation from the Government of Canada. At right is a Coulson C-130H outfitted for aerial firefighting with the company's proprietary RADS-XXL retardant delivery system, capable of carrying up to 4,000 U.S. gallons, or more than 15,000 litres, of water or fire retardant. The acquisition doubles Coulson's global C-130H fleet to 20 aircraft, expanding its capacity to build the world's largest C-130 airtanker fleet.

The acquisition doubles Coulson's global C-130H fleet from 10 aircraft to 20 and gives its Canadian division the scale to build the world's largest and most capable C-130 airtanker fleet.

The program will be led by Coulson Aviation Canada and its engineering, manufacturing, maintenance and operational teams in British Columbia.

"These aircraft served Canada for decades and we would like to recognize the men and women of the RCAF that operated these aircraft with exceptional professionalism throughout their service," said Wayne Coulson, CEO of Coulson Aviation Canada.

For many years, the CC-130H served Canada in tactical airlift, search and rescue, Arctic operations, disaster response, humanitarian missions and international deployments.

Canada is experiencing longer and more complex wildfire seasons, with larger and more intense fires placing greater demands on firefighters and response agencies. That changing environment requires aircraft that can reach fires quickly, deliver large and controlled retardant lines, and sustain operations throughout increasingly demanding fire seasons.

The acquisition builds on Coulson's existing C-130H program and its experience modifying, certifying, operating and supporting the aircraft as an airtanker.

Coulson's operational C-130H airtankers are equipped with the company's proprietary RADS-XXL retardant delivery system. Each aircraft can carry up to 4,000 U.S. gallons, or more than 15,000 litres, of water or fire retardant.

The RADS-XXL system gives flight crews precise control over the amount and coverage level of each drop. Its high flow rate, combined with the C-130's payload, speed, range and ability to operate from shorter runways, makes the aircraft well suited to both rapid initial attack and sustained wildfire response.

"Firefighters on the ground need aircraft overhead that can get there quickly, carry a meaningful load and keep working," said Coulson. "These aircraft will multiply the current initial attack capacity operating in Canada today."

Coulson Aviation Canada supports the complete C-130 airtanker program, including engineering, certification, manufacturing, aircraft modification, maintenance, training and flight operations.

The acquisition is expected to expand skilled work in Canada across aircraft engineering, manufacturing, maintenance, flight operations and technical training.

The announcement was made at Cascade Aerospace in Abbotsford, where several of the former RCAF aircraft are currently located.

Coulson also brought Tanker 131, one of its operational C-130H airtankers, to Abbotsford to demonstrate what the Hercules can do in its next role. Tanker 131 will perform a demonstration drop during the Abbotsford International Airshow, showing the capabilities of Coulson's 4,000-gallon RADS-XXL airtanker system.

About Coulson Aviation Canada

Coulson Aviation Canada is the Canadian division of Coulson Aviation, a family-owned global aviation company headquartered in Port Alberni, British Columbia.

Coulson is the world's largest private aerial firefighting company, with more than 60 years of aviation experience and more than four decades of aerial firefighting experience.

The company operates a mixed fleet of more than 60 fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft supporting government agencies across North America, South America and Australia.

Coulson designs, manufactures, certifies, operates and supports its own aerial firefighting systems, including the RADS family of retardant delivery systems. This integrated approach allows the company to continually improve the safety, accuracy and effectiveness of its aircraft and firefighting technology.

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Contacts:

Grace Nakazawa

grace@the-aml.com