Capitale: The Man Behind New York City's Luxury Revival: How Ilya Zavolun Is Elevating the City's Event Scene

Once a symbol of Manhattan's architectural grandeur, Capitale is once again placing New York City at the forefront of luxury hospitality for a global audience.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / As the eyes of the world turned to New York City during the FIFA World Cup, one venue emerged as the defining symbol of the city's return as the global capital of luxury hospitality. Capitale , the iconic landmark housed within the former Bowery Savings Bank at 130 Bowery, hosted FIFA's prestigious gala dinner, welcoming world leaders, international dignitaries, and distinguished guests for an unforgettable evening that showcased New York at its absolute finest.

For hospitality entrepreneur and Capitale visionary Ilya Zavolun , the evening represented something much larger than a successful event-it marked a turning point for New York City.

"Ask me what changed my mind about what this city is capable of, and I'll point to this summer," said Zavolun. "The world came to New York with genuine expectation, and when FIFA chose Capitale for its gala dinner, I watched guests from every corner of the globe experience something truly extraordinary. They weren't simply impressed by the architecture-they felt they were somewhere that mattered."

Housed inside one of Manhattan's most celebrated architectural landmarks, Capitale combines historic grandeur with modern hospitality, offering an experience that few venues in the world can replicate. Rather than competing on convenience, Zavolun believes New York has an opportunity to once again become synonymous with elegance, craftsmanship, and unforgettable experiences.

"Somewhere along the way, New York started competing on convenience instead of grandeur," Zavolun said. "This summer proved that the appetite for extraordinary experiences never disappeared. The world still wants New York to be magnificent. We simply stopped offering it. My mission isn't about nostalgia-it's about restoring the standard."

The FIFA gala demonstrated the philosophy that has become the foundation of Capitale's approach to hospitality: true luxury is found in intentionality.

"Capitale is more than a venue-it's a piece of New York City's history," said Zavolun. "Our responsibility is to honor that legacy while creating experiences that feel timeless. True luxury isn't measured by extravagance; it's measured by how every guest feels the moment they walk through our doors. When people leave remembering how they were treated, not just what they attended, we've done our job."

Every event hosted at Capitale is designed around the story each client wants to tell. Whether welcoming international organizations, corporate leaders, philanthropists, or families celebrating life's most meaningful milestones, the venue emphasizes thoughtful curation over extravagance.

"True luxury isn't about excess-it's about intention," Zavolun said. "Every event should have a purpose beyond celebration. When you understand the story you're trying to tell, every element comes together to create an experience people remember long after the evening ends."

Zavolun's entrepreneurial journey spans decades, beginning with building and successfully selling a technology company before entering the hospitality industry. His experience taught him that exceptional venues are built not only through architecture but through people.

"Reputation compounds slowly and disappears quickly," he said. "You earn it one event at a time. The building is remarkable, but it's our team that creates the experience. Guests always know the difference between people who simply work somewhere and people who genuinely take pride in what they do."

Looking ahead, Zavolun believes New York has an extraordinary opportunity following the international attention generated this summer.

"The cameras may have moved on, but this is only the beginning," he said. "I want people to return to New York not simply for business or sporting events, but because nowhere else in the world offers hospitality, culture, architecture, and elegance quite like this city. If we inspire a new generation of hospitality leaders to pursue excellence instead of convenience, everyone benefits."

As New York continues welcoming international visitors, investors, and luxury travelers, Capitale remains at the forefront of a renewed movement toward timeless elegance, exceptional service, and world-class hospitality. Through landmark events and unforgettable guest experiences, the venue continues to demonstrate why New York remains one of the world's premier destinations for luxury gatherings.

About Capitale

Located in the heart of Manhattan at 130 Bowery, Capitale is one of New York City's most iconic luxury event venues, housed within the historic former Bowery Savings Bank. Renowned for its breathtaking architecture, soaring ceilings, marble interiors, and timeless elegance, Capitale serves as the backdrop for prestigious galas, corporate events, private celebrations, charity fundraisers, luxury weddings, and international gatherings. From hosting globally recognized organizations to welcoming distinguished guests from around the world, Capitale has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional hospitality and unforgettable experiences. With a commitment to excellence and meticulous attention to detail, Capitale continues to elevate New York City's standing as a premier destination for luxury events on both the national and international stage.

Media Contact Information

Liana Zavo

hello@zavomediapr.com

SOURCE: Capitale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/the-man-behind-new-york-citys-luxury-revival-how-ilya-zavolun-is-e-1204400