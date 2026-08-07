New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Billy Lerner, iPark (formerly Imperial Parking) President and CEO, has announced the launch of a new Preferred Monthly Customers initiative. This new program was designed to reward iPark's monthly parking customers with special offers on parking access across New York City.





Bill Lerner, iPark (formerly Imperial Parking) President and CEO, has announced the launch of a new Preferred Monthly Customers initiative.

The initiative expands the benefits available to iPark's monthly customers by providing savings at participating parking facilities throughout the city. Eligible customers who enroll as Preferred Monthly Customers will receive 50% off daily parking rates at more than 100 iPark locations across New York City, making it easier and more affordable to park beyond their primary monthly parking facility.

William Lerner launched the initiative for drivers who regularly travel throughout the five boroughs and want the flexibility of convenient parking while maintaining a monthly parking account with iPark.

To participate, customers must have an active monthly parking account with iPark. Once enrolled, customers will receive their iPark Preferred Monthly Customer Card by mail, typically within three to four weeks. The card provides access to 50% off standard board rates for daily parking at participating iPark facilities.

Billy Lerner launched the initiative for drivers who regularly travel throughout the five boroughs and want the flexibility of convenient parking.

The Preferred Monthly Customers Initiative reflects Billy Lerner iPark's continued focus on enhancing the customer experience by providing added value and greater flexibility for its monthly parking members. By extending exclusive offers across its network of more than 100 locations, iPark aims to make parking throughout New York City more convenient for customers who rely on the company's garages for both work and personal travel.

Under Bill Lerner's leadership, iPark has continued to expand customer-focused programs and services designed to improve convenience, accessibility, and value for drivers across New York City. The Preferred Monthly Customers Initiative is the latest example of the company's ongoing commitment to delivering practical benefits that extend beyond traditional monthly parking.

More information about iPark can be found here.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308615

Source: Honest Media, LLC