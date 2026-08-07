Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - DAP Global Inc., a leader in the home improvement and construction products industry, has earned two 2026 American Inhouse Design Awards from Graphic Design USA (GDUSA). The honors mark DAP's first wins in the program and recognize the company's in-house brand and creative teams for excellence in integrated campaign development and packaging design.

DAP was recognized for two distinct bodies of work:

DAP Dynaflex Ultimate , Winner for Integrated Marketing Campaign

, Winner for Integrated Marketing Campaign DAP 2in1 Spray Texture, Winner for Packaging Design

GDUSA's American Inhouse Design Awards program recognizes the value and creative excellence of in-house designers and departments. The 2026 program is the competition's 63rd anniversary edition and features hundreds of pieces selected from thousands of entries. The showcase includes work from organizations across the corporate, educational, health care, nonprofit, government, and cultural sectors.

"There's a difference between good design and good design that's right for the brand. The best design reflects who the brand is, tells a story, and connects with the people it's meant to serve," said Tracy Myers, senior director of brand management at DAP. "I'm proud to see DAP recognized alongside organizations whose in-house teams are setting a high standard for creative in our industry. These awards reflect the talent, collaboration, and strategic thinking our teams bring to every project."

DAP's Dynaflex Ultimate integrated marketing campaign was recognized for its cohesive brand activation spanning packaging, print, photography, video, digital and social content, and sales materials. Built around the product's premium all-weather performance and Triple Action Advantage, the campaign used a bold black-and-gold design system, application-driven imagery, and integrated launch materials to strengthen product visibility, create a cohesive brand presence, and communicate professional-grade performance across customer touchpoints.

"Our research and development team created something truly remarkable with Dynaflex Ultimate, pushing the performance of sealant technology further than ever before," said Steven Wright, design manager at DAP. "That challenged us to develop a compelling visual story worthy of the innovation and translate that performance into a distinctive and cohesive brand experience."

DAP's 2in1 Spray Texture packaging system was recognized for its distinctive, ownable design and improved shopping clarity. The refreshed packaging uses strong typography, in-use photography, a clear information hierarchy, and an intuitive color-coding system to help users quickly distinguish among Orange Peel, Knockdown, and Popcorn textures on the shelf and online.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it demonstrates the strength of in-house creative work," said Kim Jensen, art director at DAP. "Our teams' close connection to the products and the people who use them helps us create work that is visually compelling, practical, and responsive to real-world needs."

The award-winning work reflects collaboration across DAP's brand management, creative, photography, styling, video production, product marketing, and communications teams. Credits include Tracy Myers, Katie Hathaway, Kim Jensen, Katie Badders, Omeed Nabavi, Adelyn Navarro, Steven Wright, Eliana Pisciotta, and Producers Agency.

The winning work is featured in GDUSA's 2026 Inhouse Design Awards showcase. For more information, visit the GDUSA Inhouse Design Awards page and see DAP's winning campaigns here.





DAP Dynaflex Ultimate, Winner for Integrated Marketing Campaign, and DAP 2in1 Spray Texture, Winner for Packaging Design, for the 2026 American Inhouse Design Awards from Graphic Design USA (GDUSA).



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DAP Dynaflex Ultimate, Winner for Integrated Marketing Campaign, and DAP 2in1 Spray Texture, Winner for Packaging Design, for the 2026 American Inhouse Design Awards from Graphic Design USA (GDUSA).



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About DAP Global Inc.

Trusted on the job since 1865, DAP develops and manufactures advanced solutions for building, renovation, and repair. The company brings to market professional-grade caulks, sealants, adhesives, spray foam and insulation, and wood and wall repair products designed to meet the demands of real-world projects with reliable, proven performance. With an enduring legacy of first-to-market innovation and industry expertise, DAP proudly serves professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. For more information, visit dap.com.

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Source: DAP Global Inc.