Orange, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - ALL Trial Lawyers announced today that founding attorney Mohammad "Mo" Abuershaid has been selected to the 2027 Southern California Rising Stars list. The recognition marks his seventh consecutive year of selection, covering 2021 through 2027, and reflects his continued professional achievement in representing parents, families, and individuals facing high stakes legal proceedings.







Seven Consecutive Years of Professional Recognition

Super Lawyers uses a patented multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and professional achievement indicators. Rising Stars recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of eligible attorneys in each state or region. Abuershaid's seventh consecutive selection reflects sustained recognition among attorneys practicing in Southern California.

Focused Advocacy in CPS Investigations and Juvenile Dependency Cases

Abuershaid is the founding attorney of ALL Trial Lawyers and leads the firm's juvenile dependency and CPS defense practice. He represents parents during child welfare investigations, emergency detention matters, detention hearings, jurisdictional hearings, dispositional proceedings, contested trials, and related appellate matters.

His work includes cases involving allegations of abuse, neglect, failure to protect, domestic violence, substance use, physical injuries, medical concerns, and other claims that may place parental rights and family unity at risk. The firm also advises parents before and during interviews with social workers, when early legal strategy may affect whether an investigation proceeds to juvenile court.







Experience Across Southern California

Abuershaid represents clients throughout Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and San Diego County. His practice is informed by years of courtroom advocacy, familiarity with county child welfare agencies, and a detailed understanding of the procedures that govern juvenile dependency litigation.

A Commitment to Parents and Children

"This recognition reflects the trust that families place in our firm during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Our responsibility is to respond with preparation, urgency, and a strong defense of their legal rights," said Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid.

Abuershaid's practice emphasizes early case assessment, evidence review, preparation for social worker interviews, courtroom advocacy, and strategic litigation designed to protect parental rights and preserve families whenever legally possible.

About Mohammad Abuershaid

Mohammad "Mo" Abuershaid is the founding attorney of ALL Trial Lawyers. He has practiced in California since 2014 and represents clients in juvenile dependency, CPS defense, DCFS defense, criminal defense, and related family law matters. He is known for representing parents during investigations and court proceedings where family integrity, custody, and constitutional rights are at stake.

Legal Resources for Southern California Families

Families facing a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation often have questions about their rights, the investigation process, and what to expect if a juvenile dependency case is filed. This resource center provides educational information about California dependency law, CPS investigations, parental rights, and local court procedures throughout Southern California.

Additional resources are available by county and community:

* ALL Trial Lawyers provides information about California juvenile dependency law, CPS investigations, and legal resources for families throughout Southern California.

Understanding the Early Stages of a CPS Investigation

The first contact with a social worker is often one of the most important stages of a CPS investigation. A family may be asked to participate in interviews, allow a home visit, provide access to medical or school records, or sign a voluntary safety plan. Understanding the purpose of these requests and the legal process can help parents make informed decisions while protecting their rights.

Because every investigation is different, families frequently seek information about California dependency law before deciding how to respond. Learning about the investigation process, applicable court procedures, and available legal options can help parents better understand what to expect if a case progresses to juvenile dependency court.

About ALL Trial Lawyers

ALL Trial Lawyers is a Southern California law firm representing clients in CPS investigations, juvenile dependency proceedings, criminal defense matters, and serious personal injury cases. The firm serves clients across Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego Counties.

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Source: Mkdigiworld