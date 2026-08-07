Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, it completed the mail out of the materials for its previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering") to eligible shareholders. A copy of the documents is also available for download from the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at: www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company is offering rights (the "Rights") to eligible holders of its common shares (the "Shareholders") as of the record date of August 6, 2026 on the basis of four fifths (0.8) of a Right for each one (1) common share held (a "Share"). Each whole Right will entitle the holder to subscribe for one Share upon payment of a subscription price of $0.12 per Share. The Rights Offering will expire at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 27, 2026 (the "Expiry Time"), after which time unexercised rights will be void and of no value. The Rights are listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "BTR.RT" on a "when issued" basis and will expire at the Expiry Time.

The Rights are offered to shareholders resident in (i) all provinces and territories of Canada, and (ii) in all jurisdictions outside Canada and the United States excluding any jurisdiction that does not provide a prospectus exemption substantially similar to the exemption provided in Canada or that otherwise requires obtaining any approvals of a regulatory authority in such jurisdiction or the filing of any document by the Company in such jurisdiction in connection with the Rights Offering (the "Eligible Jurisdictions"). Accordingly, and subject to the detailed provisions of the rights offering circular dated July 28, 2026 (the "Circular"), Rights DRS certificates (the "Rights Certificates") and subscription forms have not been mailed to Shareholders resident outside of the Eligible Jurisdictions, unless such Shareholders are able to establish to the satisfaction of the Company, on or before August 17, 2026, that they are eligible to participate in the Rights Offering. The Company requests any ineligible shareholder interested in exercising their rights to contact the Rights agent, Odyssey Trust Company, or the Company at their earliest convenience. Shareholders who fully exercise their rights will be entitled to subscribe pro rata for additional Shares not otherwise purchased, if any, as a result of unexercised rights prior to the Expiry Time, subject to certain limitations set out in the Circular.

Registered Shareholders who wish to exercise their Rights must forward the completed subscription form, together with the applicable funds, to Odyssey Trust Company on or before the Expiry Time. Shareholders who own their shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, will receive materials and instructions from their intermediary. Rights delivered to brokers, dealers or other intermediaries may not be delivered by those intermediaries to beneficial shareholders who are residents in a jurisdiction outside of Canada or in Quebec.

For more information about the Rights Offering, please see the Company's news release dated July 28, 2026. The Rights Offering is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSXV. The Company has obtained conditional approval from the TSXV.

The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. persons or any persons within the United States absent registration or available exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. 'United States' and 'U.S. person' are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Rights Offering, future performance of the Company, and the Company's plans and exploration programs for its mineral properties, including the timing of such plans and programs.. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.





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Source: Bonterra Resources Inc.