Kate Mihevc Edwards, DPT Launches RunSource, an Expert-Filtered Running Health App for Injured Runners

New app brings more than 40 vetted running medicine professionals and AI-guided running health guidance to recreational runners nationwide for $14.99 per month, with HSA/FSA eligibility through TruMed.

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Mihevc Edwards, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Director of the Medical Team for the Atlanta Track Club Elite, announced the launch of RunSource, an expert-filtered running health application available on iOS and Android. RunSource addresses a fundamental gap in the running ecosystem: while many elite athletes have access to coordinated teams of physical therapists, physicians, dietitians, sports psychologists, and coaches, the recreational runner does not.

RunSource changes that. Built over three years and launched in June 2026, the app brings together more than 40 vetted running medicine professionals spanning physical therapy, sports medicine, registered dietetics, certified strength coaching, and sports psychology. Every piece of content has been curated and approved by Edwards and her team, a clinical vetting process she calls the "expert filter."

"Runners are the most underserved population in healthcare," said Edwards. "They come to me after seeing five other providers and they still are not getting better. The reason is fragmentation. The right professionals are not in one place, are often expensive, and rarely specialize in runners. I built RunSource to solve that."

The app features two proprietary AI agents. Katherine guides users through an educational symptom checker that draws from protocols Edwards developed in her practice, helps users recognize symptoms that may require professional medical attention, and connects users to relevant programs in the app. Andrew answers general running questions on nutrition, training load, injury prevention, and recovery, drawing from a curated hub of peer-reviewed literature and expert-produced content.

"The difference between RunSource and a Google search or ChatGPT is the expert filter," said Edwards. "Everything in this app has been reviewed, curated, and approved by medical professionals who specialize in runners. We are not pulling from the entire internet. We are pulling from what I know and what my colleagues know to be true."

RunSource is available for $14.99 per month with a two-week free trial and a discounted annual option. The app is eligible for Health Savings Account and Flexible Spending Account payment through a partnership with TruMed. RunSource is available on iOS in the Apple App Store and on Android in the Google Play Store.

Edwards has spent more than a decade building a running medicine practice around the model she believes care should follow: every relevant specialist in the room. As Director of the Medical Team for the Atlanta Track Club, she oversees a multidisciplinary team that serves elite track athletes. Additionally, her team of physical therapists at Precision Performance and Physical Therapy build multidisciplinary care into their care plan for the elite distance runners, triathletes, and recreational athletes they see in her clinic every day. RunSource is that model, scaled.

"Every runner deserves access to the kind of care that elite athletes get," said Edwards. "RunSource does not replace a provider when you need one. It tells you when you need one, what kind of provider to find, and gives you expert guidance in the meantime."

More information, including expert contributor profiles and program previews, is available at katemihevcedwards.com/runsource.

About Kate Mihevc Edwards, DPT

Kate Mihevc Edwards, DPT is the founder of Precision Performance and Physical Therapy and the creator of RunSource. She serves as Director of the Medical Team for the Atlanta Track Club and consults with injured runners nationwide who have not found resolution through generalist care. Her work is grounded in the belief that runners deserve providers who understand their sport, and that expert care should be available to every runner, not only the elite.

About RunSource

RunSource is an expert-filtered running health application designed for runners seeking expert guidance on injury prevention and care. The platform features proprietary AI agents trained on curated expert knowledge, video programming from more than 40 vetted running medicine professionals, and a TruMed integration for HSA and FSA eligibility. RunSource was created by Kate Mihevc Edwards, DPT and is available on iOS and Android. Learn more at katemihevcedwards.com/runsource.

Media Contact

Liza, Executive Assistant to Kate Mihevc Edwards

liza@katemihevcedwards.com

katemihevcedwards.com/runsource

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