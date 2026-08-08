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Saga bei 0,53 CAD: Bewertet der Markt noch immer nur die Hälfte der Story?
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WKN: A3EUCH | ISIN: CA39525U1075 | Ticker-Symbol: B67
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 08:08
5,250 Euro
+10,29 % +0,490
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENFIRE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENFIRE RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GREENFIRE RESOURCES
GREENFIRE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GREENFIRE RESOURCES LTD5,250+10,29 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.