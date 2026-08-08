Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG) (the "Company" or "SEGI") is issuing this news release as corrective disclosure in connection with a continuous disclosure review conducted by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"). The Company has included corrective disclosure in its audited annual financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

As part of the OSC review, staff identified that the Company's interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the first three quarters of fiscal 2025 (Q1, Q2 and Q3) (collectively, the "FY25 Interim Filings") did not include certain information related to the Company's business, operations, risk factors and corporate governance, as described below. In particular, the FY25 Interim Filings did not disclose

Expanded disclosure regarding the Company's business activities, organizational structure and operations, including SEGI Investment Limited, foreign operations and advisory services.

Enhanced discussion of the Company's use of proceeds, related party transactions, forward-looking information and issuer-specific risk factors.

Additional disclosure regarding the Company's governance, oversight of its foreign subsidiaries, internal controls and corporate governance policies.

Clarification and expansion of disclosure relating to the CanariaBio advisory agreement, the proposed reverse takeover transaction, and other matters identified during the OSC's continuous disclosure review.

The Company has provided corrective disclosure in the Annual Filings to address the matters described above.

In addition, in connection with the Company's reverse takeover transaction with Crystal Planet Limited ("CPL"), the Company was to file financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2024 for CPL (collectively, the "CPL Financial Statements"). Through inadvertence, the CPL Financial Statements had not been filed within the required time period as set out in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). The Company confirms that the CPL Financial Statements have since being filed on SEDAR+ and can be found on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company is also enhancing its disclosure controls and procedures, including its processes for preparing and reviewing interim financial reporting and related MD&A, with a view to improving the completeness and timeliness of its continuous disclosure.

In addition, on May 22, 2026, the advisory agreement between the Company and CanariaBio Inc. ("CanariaBio"), dated March 3, 2025 was terminated. Based on the effective date of the termination, the interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2026 and the related MD&A should have been included as a subsequent event.

As a result of having to provide such corrective disclosures, the Company will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors (the "List") in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) - Refilings and Corrections of Errors ("SN 51-711") and will remain on the List for a period of three years from the date of refiling the corrective disclosure.

About Spackman Equities Group Inc.

SEGI is an international investment firm that selectively invests into growth companies that possess proprietary know-how or technologies. Our objective is to originate opportunities to invest into businesses at attractive valuations, build a compelling portfolio of holdings, and deliver the collective value of our investments to our shareholders. Spackman Equities Group invests into public equities as well as privately-held companies.

SEGI also advise our portfolio companies on mergers & acquisitions strategies, capital structuring, and strategic alternatives.

The common shares of Spackman Equities Group trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SQG.

Visit www.spackmanequities.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included in this news release may be matters that constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may" or words of a similar nature. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include among others, regulatory risks, risk inherent in foreign operations, commodity prices and competition. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company.

All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its agents are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary comments. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308772

Source: Spackman Equities Group Inc.