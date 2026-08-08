Yichang, Hubei--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2026) - Hubei Three Gorges Tourism Group (SZSE: 002627), the only publicly listed company in China's river cruise sector, today launched its newest luxury inter-provincial vacation cruise ship, Vista Aurora, from Yichang. As the sister ship to Vista Harmony, the launch officially establishes a "two-flagship era" for the group, expanding its footprint in premium and smart river tourism across the iconic Yangtze Three Gorges region.

Vista Aurora Sets Sail along the Yangtze.

The fleet expansion aligns with a surge in international travel to the region. Driven by expanded visa-free transit and unilateral visa-free policies, the official authority reports that international visitor numbers in the Three Gorges rose 62.47% year-over-year in H1 2026 to 78,800. Vista Aurora builds on the momentum of Vista Harmony, which achieved a 95% average occupancy rate across 28 sailings following its April 2026 debut.

A "Floating Resort"

Sustainability, Smart Home Tech, and Universal Inclusivity

Designed as an immersive, five-star mobile resort, Vista Aurora spans seven decks and nearly 20,000 square meters of public and private space. The vessel accommodates up to 650 passengers across 259 staterooms-each featuring a private balcony and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Atrium Lobby onboard Vista Aurora.

Eco-friendly Propulsion

The vessel incorporates an extended-range hybrid power system, secondary energy recovery technology, a central DC inverter air-conditioning unit, and advanced submarine-grade vibration isolation for silent, low-carbon cruising.

Smart Cruise Infrastructure

Powered by Huawei's HarmonyOS Smart Home system, guests can manage lighting, climate, and window treatments through voice commands or smart panels throughout staterooms and public spaces.

Global Inclusive Amenities

Vista Aurora introduces several rare features for Chinese river cruise ships, including a dedicated prayer room for diverse faiths, alongside a Silk Road-themed restaurant and light café offering certified halal, vegetarian, and gluten-free dining options.

The Elite Restaurant onboard Vista Aurora.

Cultural Storytelling

The ship offers interactive theatrical performances highlighting the poetry of the Tang and Song dynasties, 20th-century Republican history, and local heritage, alongside an onboard intangible cultural crafts workshop and VR experience zone.

Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance onboard Vista Cruises.

Golden Key Service Standard

Operating under Golden Key International Alliance standards, the cruise provides suite butler service and seamless "hands-free" luggage routing directly between staterooms, airports, and high-speed rail stations.

"From hybrid propulsion to dedicated multi-faith amenities, Vista Aurora was built around real guest feedback," said Ye Yong, Deputy General Manager and Member of the Party Committee of Hubei Three Gorges Tourism Group. "It represents a core shift in our strategy to combine traditional river heritage with world-class resort hospitality."

Vista Aurora Become a Member of Golden Key International Alliance.

As part of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, Hubei Three Gorges Tourism Group plans to deploy four luxury inter-provincial vacation cruise ships to meet growing global demand.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308536

Source: China Newswire