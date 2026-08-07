Groupe Casino: Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen the Casino Group financial structure

Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen

the Casino Group financial structure

Paris, 7 August 2026

The Group announces that it has entered into discussions with the Quatrim creditors as part of its plan to adapt and strengthen its financial structure.

The latest update on these discussions is provided in a presentation published today on Casino Group's website (link). This presentation contains all inside information relating to the financial restructuring proposals exchanged between Casino Group and its Quatrim creditors.

Furthermore, as indicated in its press releases dated 23 and 27 July 2026, le Groupe announces that its TLB lenders initiated proceedings before the Paris Economic Court on 6 August 2026 seeking the termination of the safeguard plan approved on 26 February 2024, on the basis in particular of the event of default related to the entry into discussions with its creditors.

The Group intends to assert its rights in the context of these proceedings brought by the TLB lenders before the Paris Economic Court, which will concurrently rule on the proposed amendments to the accelerated safeguard plans which are expected to be submitted to it within the next few weeks, as well as on the application for approval of the conciliation agreements filed on 5 August 2026.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29