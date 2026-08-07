Saputo Inc.: Saputo Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 4, 2026, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 7, 2026.

Each of the following 11 nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:

Voted For Voted Against % For % Against Lino A. Saputo 332,236,992 10,397,942 96.97% 3.03% Carl Colizza 339,764,300 2,870,635 99.16% 0.84% Victor L. Crawford 342,612,757 22,178 99.99% 0.01% Olu Fajemirokun-Beck 342,613,564 21,371 99.99% 0.01% Anthony M. Fata 332,273,413 10,361,521 96.98% 3.02% Annalisa King 332,730,034 9,904,900 97.11% 2.89% Karen Kinsley 340,761,458 1,873,476 99.45% 0.55% Linda Mantia 342,614,469 20,466 99.99% 0.01% Diane Nyisztor 340,602,242 2,032,692 99.41% 0.59% Franziska Ruf 340,604,909 2,030,025 99.41% 0.59% Stanley H. Ryan 341,212,570 1,422,364 99.58% 0.42%

About Saputo

Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, and a leading dairy processor in Australia. In the USA, Saputo is a leading cheese producer and extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products manufacturer. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP". Follow Saputo's activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries

Nicholas Estrela

Senior Director, Investor Relations

1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

media@saputo.com