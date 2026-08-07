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WKN: 909497 | ISIN: CA8029121057 | Ticker-Symbol: SB7
Tradegate
07.08.26 | 20:30
25,010 Euro
-0,60 % -0,150
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SAPUTO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAPUTO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,85025,01013:04
24,92025,40007.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 21:48 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Saputo Inc.: Saputo Announces Election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 4, 2026, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 7, 2026.

Each of the following 11 nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:

Voted ForVoted Against% For% Against
Lino A. Saputo332,236,99210,397,94296.97%3.03%
Carl Colizza339,764,3002,870,63599.16%0.84%
Victor L. Crawford342,612,75722,17899.99%0.01%
Olu Fajemirokun-Beck342,613,56421,37199.99%0.01%
Anthony M. Fata332,273,41310,361,52196.98%3.02%
Annalisa King332,730,0349,904,90097.11%2.89%
Karen Kinsley340,761,4581,873,47699.45%0.55%
Linda Mantia342,614,46920,46699.99%0.01%
Diane Nyisztor340,602,2422,032,69299.41%0.59%
Franziska Ruf340,604,9092,030,02599.41%0.59%
Stanley H. Ryan341,212,5701,422,36499.58%0.42%

About Saputo
Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, and a leading dairy processor in Australia. In the USA, Saputo is a leading cheese producer and extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products manufacturer. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP". Follow Saputo's activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Senior Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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