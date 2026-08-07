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WKN: A416HF | ISIN: US7014552068 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PARKS AMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PARKS AMERICA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 22:12 Uhr
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Parks! America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Management to host conference call on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2026. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company's website, www.parksamerica.com- for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended June 28, 2026 and June 29, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual park location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company's reportable segments is summarized in the tables below for the periods indicated.

For the 13 weeks ended June 28, 2026
Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated
Total revenue - 2,002,395 - 848,357 - 648,551 - 3,499,303
Less significant expense categories (1):
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 319,342 94,850 67,458 481,650
Other revenue driven costs (2) 43,090 29,456 19,602 92,148
Personnel costs (3) 406,635 259,093 154,120 819,848
Advertising and marketing 67,162 51,150 70,739 189,051
Other segment expenses (4) 272,487 104,729 112,498 489,714
Segment income - 893,679 - 309,079 - 224,134 - 1,426,892
Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue 44.6- 36.4- 34.6- 40.8-
For the 13 weeks ended June 29, 2025
Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated
Total revenue - 1,999,462 - 656,191 - 820,267 - 3,475,920
Less significant expense categories (1):
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 231,046 70,071 100,729 401,846
Other revenue driven costs (2) 40,946 12,848 15,462 69,256
Personnel costs (3) 381,265 196,445 169,849 747,559
Advertising and marketing 91,284 68,690 91,555 251,529
Other segment expenses (4) 266,251 91,388 109,141 466,780
Segment income - 988,670 - 216,749 - 333,531 - 1,538,950
Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue 49.4- 33.0- 40.7- 44.3-

(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.
(2) Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.
(3) Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.
(4) Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.

For the 39 weeks ended June 28, 2026
Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated
Total revenue - 4,327,555 - 1,678,587 - 1,882,906 - 7,889,048
Less significant expense categories (1):
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 619,144 186,049 252,067 1,057,260
Other revenue driven costs (2) 95,472 53,271 52,047 200,790
Personnel costs (3) 1,093,093 648,766 458,836 2,200,695
Advertising and marketing 249,736 179,635 241,467 670,838
Other segment expenses (4) 809,533 304,076 316,913 1,430,522
Segment income - 1,460,577 - 306,790 - 561,576 - 2,328,943
Segment operating income as percentage of total revenue 33.8- 18.3- 29.8- 29.5-
For the 39 weeks ended June 29, 2025
Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated
Total revenue - 4,156,567 - 1,320,280 - 1,771,552 - 7,248,399
Less significant expense categories (1):
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 548,029 154,103 266,375 968,507
Other revenue driven costs (2) 83,191 25,759 34,875 143,825
Personnel costs (3) 1,000,819 524,466 528,620 2,053,905
Advertising and marketing 217,519 154,713 238,471 610,703
Other segment expenses (4) 835,851 286,912 354,606 1,477,369
Segment income - 1,471,158 - 174,327 - 348,605 - 1,994,090
Segment operating income as percentage of total revenue 35.4- 13.2- 19.7- 27.5-

(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.
(2) Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.
(3) Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.
(4) Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.

For the 13 weeks ended For the 39 weeks ended
June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025
Consolidated segment income - 1,426,892 - 1,538,950 - 2,328,943 - 1,994,090
Less:
Unallocated corporate expenses (1) 247,637 277,876 685,802 849,711
Depreciation and amortization 220,799 230,756 648,051 659,619
Contested proxy and related matters, net - (103,657- - (670,814-
Other operating expense (income), net - 13,750 (3,799- 13,698
Other (income), net (17,454- (18,345- (59,331- (57,050-
Interest expense 45,292 53,970 139,903 166,148
Income before income taxes - 930,618 - 1,084,599 - 918,317 - 1,032,778

(1) Unallocated corporate expenses include corporate personnel costs, director fees and compensation, directors and officers insurance, computer software and services, professional fees and public company related expenses.

Additional Segment Data

For the 13 weeks ended For the 13 weeks ended
June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025
Depreciation and amortization
Georgia Park - 109,438 - 106,876 - 319,043 - 295,124
Missouri Park 51,718 55,332 152,860 163,413
Texas Park 59,228 68,134 174,903 199,840
Corporate 415 414 1,245 1,242
Total depreciation and amortization - 220,799 - 230,756 - 648,051 - 659,619
For the 13 weeks ended For the 13 weeks ended
June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025
Capital expenditures
Georgia Park - 45,010 - 65,100 - 384,398 - 1,003,894
Missouri Park 43,451 30,364 90,535 63,887
Texas Park 25,332 - 70,693 114,068
Total capital expenditures - 113,793 - 95,464 - 545,626 - 1,181,849
As of
June 28, 2026 September 28, 2025
Assets
Georgia Park - 7,815,359 - 8,043,972
Missouri Park 3,560,214 3,299,882
Texas Park 8,414,466 8,135,982
Corporate 91,313 19,606
Total assets - 19,881,352 - 19,499,442
Cash & short-term investments
Georgia Park - 1,621,414 - 1,920,827
Missouri Park 1,235,125 888,745
Texas Park 1,486,087 1,053,298
Corporate 2,128 14,524
Total cash & short-term investments - 4,344,754 - 3,877,394
Assets less cash & short-term investments
Georgia Park - 6,193,945 - 6,123,145
Missouri Park 2,325,089 2,411,137
Texas Park 6,928,379 7,082,684
Corporate 89,185 5,082
Total assets less cash & short-term investments - 15,536,598 - 15,622,048


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2026 on August 10, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company's website, www.parksamerica.com-

Investors should email their questions to: invest@parksamerica.com- Please send your email questions as early as possible, and no later than 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 10, 2026. We will take these email questions first and then live participants will be able to ask follow-up questions in the remaining time. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2025, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company's website, www.parksamerica.com-

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company's future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and the other information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

John Grau
InvestorCom
(203) 972-9300
info@investor-com.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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