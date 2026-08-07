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WKN: A2AR23 | ISIN: US0441861046 | Ticker-Symbol: AHT
Stuttgart
07.08.26 | 21:55
62,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHLAND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHLAND INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,5067,0013:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 23:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ashland, Inc.: Ashland board authorizes quarterly dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2026.

As of July 31, 2026, there were 45,805,711 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland
Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a global additives and specialty ingredients company with a conscious and proactive mindset for environmental, social and governance (ESG). The company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care and pharmaceutical. Approximately 2,900 passionate, tenacious solvers thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com and ashland.com/ESG to learn more.

Trademark, Ashland or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Sandy KlugmanCarolmarie C. Brown
+1 (302) 594-7777+1 (302) 995-3158
sandy.klugman@ashland.comccbrown@ashland.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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