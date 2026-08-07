Allied Gold Corporation: Allied Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC, NYSE: AAUC) herein announces the results of the votes cast at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held today for the election of directors, and the appointment of auditors. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Votes By Poll



Outcome of Vote



Votes For Votes Withheld (1) John Beardsworth Carried 67,520,952

(90.73%) 6,899,449

(9.27%) (2) John Begeman Carried 70,031,611

(94.10%) 4,388,790

(5.90%) (3) Pierre Chenard Carried 68,927,030

(92.62%) 5,493,371

(7.38%) (4) Justin Dibb Carried 68,841,898

(92.50%) 5,578,503

(7.50%) (5) Richard Graff Carried 67,810,475

(91.12%) 6,609,926

(8.88%) (6) Peter Marrone Carried 72,637,173

(97.60%) 1,783,228

(2.40%) (7) Daniel Racine Carried 68,435,655

(91.96%) 5,984,746

(8.04%) (8) Jane Sadowsky Carried 56,575,146

(76.02%) 17,845,255

(23.98%) (9) Dino Titaro Carried 66,740,565

(89.68%) 7,679,836

(10.32%) (10) Oumar Toguyeni Carried 70,043,993

(94.12%) 4,376,408

(5.88%)

Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Carried 70,657,367

(94.94%) 3,763,033

(5.06%)



About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment. It operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier, next-generation gold producer in Africa and, ultimately, a leading senior global gold producer.

For further information, please contact:

Allied Gold Corporation

Royal Bank Plaza, North Tower

200 Bay Street, Suite 2200

Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J3 Canada