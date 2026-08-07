Allied Gold Corporation: Allied Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC, NYSE: AAUC) herein announces the results of the votes cast at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held today for the election of directors, and the appointment of auditors. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.
Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:
|Votes By Poll
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|(1) John Beardsworth
|Carried
|67,520,952
(90.73%)
|6,899,449
(9.27%)
|(2) John Begeman
|Carried
|70,031,611
(94.10%)
|4,388,790
(5.90%)
|(3) Pierre Chenard
|Carried
|68,927,030
(92.62%)
|5,493,371
(7.38%)
|(4) Justin Dibb
|Carried
|68,841,898
(92.50%)
|5,578,503
(7.50%)
|(5) Richard Graff
|Carried
|67,810,475
(91.12%)
|6,609,926
(8.88%)
|(6) Peter Marrone
|Carried
|72,637,173
(97.60%)
|1,783,228
(2.40%)
|(7) Daniel Racine
|Carried
|68,435,655
(91.96%)
|5,984,746
(8.04%)
|(8) Jane Sadowsky
|Carried
|56,575,146
(76.02%)
|17,845,255
(23.98%)
|(9) Dino Titaro
|Carried
|66,740,565
(89.68%)
|7,679,836
(10.32%)
|(10) Oumar Toguyeni
|Carried
|70,043,993
(94.12%)
|4,376,408
(5.88%)
Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors are as follows:
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Carried
|70,657,367
(94.94%)
|3,763,033
(5.06%)
About Allied Gold Corporation
Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment. It operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier, next-generation gold producer in Africa and, ultimately, a leading senior global gold producer.
For further information, please contact:
Allied Gold Corporation
Royal Bank Plaza, North Tower
200 Bay Street, Suite 2200
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J3 Canada
Email: ir@alliedgold.com