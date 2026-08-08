Global Uranium Corp. Announces 10:1 Share Consolidation

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the "Company") announces that its board of directors has approved the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) pre-Consolidation Common Shares.

The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of trading on August 12, 2026. Commencing on that date, the Common Shares will trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing trading symbol "GURN".

The Company currently has 59,158,004 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 5,915,800 Common Shares issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for the treatment of fractional Common Shares. The new CUSIP number for the Common Shares is 37962L200 and the new ISIN is CA37962L2XXX.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional interest resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share if less than one-half (1/2) of a Common Share and rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share if equal to or greater than one-half (1/2) of a Common Share. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares. The Company's name and trading symbols will remain unchanged.

The Consolidation is intended to provide the Company with greater flexibility to pursue future financing opportunities and other strategic initiatives while maintaining an appropriate capital structure.

Registered shareholders holding physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent containing instructions on how to exchange their pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker or other intermediary will have their holdings adjusted automatically and are not required to take any action.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company's portfolio includes the Astro Project in the eastern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, the Airline Project in Wyoming, and additional uranium exploration projects in Wyoming and Saskatchewan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ungad Chadda

Chief Executive Officer

587-330-0045

info@globaluranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effective date of the Consolidation and the anticipated benefits of the Consolidation. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made but is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.