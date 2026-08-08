Jura Energy Corporation: Jura Announces Maru-3 Completion and Test Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura") announces that the development well Maru-3, in the Maru Lease, has been successfully completed in the Pirkoh Limestone formation of Eocene age. During a post-completion test on a 64/64 inch choke, the well flowed conventional natural gas at an average rate of approximately 1.02MMcf/d with an average wellhead flowing pressure of approximately 105 psi.

The development well Maru-3 was drilled to a total measured depth of 951 meters. After tie-in with the production facilities, the well has been put on production and is currently producing approximately 0.7 MMcf/d of gas.

The production is expected to increase after production build-up survey and acid simulation, which is currently planned to be carried out in Q4 2026.

The Maru Lease covers an area of approximately 15.41 square kilometres and is situated across the Rahim Yar Khan District of Punjab Province and the Ghotki District of Sindh Province, Pakistan.

Jura holds a 10.66% working interest in the Maru Lease, which is operated by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

Forward Looking Advisory

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. The words "approximately", "will", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information concerning the production from Maru development well, and increase in production after build-up survey and acid simulation, which is currently planned to be carried out in Q4 2026.



The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Jura is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Jura undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Jura's control. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of labour and equipment, weather, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in applicable law. Additionally, there are economic, political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Pakistan. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Jura's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for further description of the risks and uncertainties associated with Jura's business.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Stephen Smith, Chairman, Jura Energy Corporation



T: +44 7834 834 976

E-Mail: info@juraenergy.com

Website: www.juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.