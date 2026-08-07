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WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 08:03
24,600 Euro
-0,81 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,20025,60013:04
PR Newswire
07.08.2026 22:15 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Furniture Third Quarter 2026 Cash Dividend and Additional Authorization Under Stock Repurchase Program

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) ("Havertys" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the Company at a rate of $0.33?per share on the common stock and $0.31 per share on the Class A common stock.?The dividend is payable on September 9, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2026. Havertys has paid a cash dividend each year since 1935.

The Board also approved a new authorization under its stock repurchase program that permits the Company to purchase up to $15.0 million of its common stock and Class A common stock. Shares may be repurchased, at the Company's discretion, from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

About Havertys Furniture

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 129 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions, providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

SOURCE Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

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