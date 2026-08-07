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WKN: A3D7JA | ISIN: US85512G1067 | Ticker-Symbol: H7C
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 08:08
8,100 Euro
+1,89 % +0,150
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAR HOLDINGS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAR HOLDINGS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,65013:04
PR Newswire
07.08.2026 22:07 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Star Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Holdings (NASDAQ: STHO) announced today that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter was $41.4 million and earnings per share was $3.43. These results reflect a non-cash adjustment of $29.3 million, which increased earnings per share by $2.43 with respect to our investment in approximately 13.5 million shares of SAFE based on a mark-to-market at quarter end. Additionally, the Company recognized $14.4 million, or $1.19 per share, of deferred non-cash income resulting from the Company surrendering an asset to a local municipality following the expiration of a lease.

Further details regarding the Company's results of operations, assets and activities are available in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 which is available for download at the Company's website www.starholdingsco.com or at the Securities and Exchange Commission website www.sec.gov.

* * *

Star Holdings' (NASDAQ: STHO) portfolio is comprised primarily of interests in the Asbury Park Waterfront, the Magnolia Green residential development projects and other commercial real estate properties and loans that are for sale or otherwise plan to be monetized. Star Holdings also owns shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE). Star Holdings expects to focus on realizing value for shareholders from its portfolio primarily by maximizing cash flows through active asset management and asset sales. Additional information on Star Holdings is available on its website at www.starholdingsco.com.

Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Head of Corporate Finance
T 212.930.9400
E [email protected]

SOURCE Star Holdings

© 2026 PR Newswire
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