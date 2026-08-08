San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2026) - STAX AI today announced the next phase of development for its AI stock analysis and investment research platform. Planned developments include expanded artificial intelligence capabilities, enhanced proprietary analytics, improved mobile access, and additional tools designed for individual investors and professional investment firms.

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Developed by Investor Central Capital Inc., STAX AI combines multiple categories of stock market data and financial information within one research platform. The platform helps users examine market activity, compare trading signals, and conduct more efficient investment research without providing personalized stock recommendations.

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"Investors have access to more financial information than ever, but organizing and interpreting that information remains difficult," said Kimo Ma, founder and CEO of Investor Central Capital Inc., the company behind STAX AI. "Our focus is using artificial intelligence to help users analyze market activity more efficiently while allowing them to maintain control over their own research and investment decisions."

A Unified Platform for Stock Market Research

STAX AI brings several categories of market data and investment research tools into one platform, including:

Real time options flow data

Unusual options activity

Equity block trades

Dark pool market data

Publicly reported insider transactions

Publicly reported transactions involving government officials

Bullish and bearish options flow comparisons

Economic calendar and market event information

Voice alerts and mobile notifications

Advanced GEX and VEX Market Data

STAX AI also provides Gamma Exposure, or GEX, and Vanna Exposure, or VEX, data to help users evaluate how options positioning may influence price movement and market volatility. GEX data helps users identify areas where dealer hedging activity may support, slow, or accelerate price movement. VEX data adds another layer by showing how changes in volatility may affect dealer positioning and potential market behavior. By presenting GEX and VEX alongside options flow, dark pool activity, and equity block trades, STAX AI gives users a broader view of market structure and potential areas of support, resistance, volatility, and price acceleration.

The STAX AI FlowScanner compares bullish and bearish trading activity to help users review directional market sentiment. Its EmojiFlow feature presents selected options flow information through simplified visual indicators.

The platform also identifies activity that may warrant further research, including options volume exceeding open interest, sweep orders routed across multiple exchanges, and transactions involving unusually large premiums.

According to company materials, STAX AI aggregates financial information from major United States exchanges and the Alternative Display Facility used for certain off exchange and dark pool reporting.

Expanding AI Assisted Stock Analysis

STAX AI is being developed to help investors organize large volumes of financial information and examine how different market signals may relate to one another.

The platform's artificial intelligence features are designed to assist users in reviewing market data, identifying relevant activity, and understanding financial information within a more structured research environment.

Ma's interest in financial technology developed as he examined the difference between the resources available to large financial institutions and the tools commonly accessible to individual investors.

That experience led him to establish Investor Central Capital Inc. and develop STAX AI as a platform for organizing complex market data and making advanced stock analysis tools more accessible.

"My goal has never been to tell people which stocks to buy or to create hype around the market," Ma said. "The goal is to provide investors with more information, greater transparency, and tools that support independent, research based decision making."

Planned STAX AI Platform Developments

Over the coming year, STAX AI plans to expand several areas of the platform, including:

Additional artificial intelligence capabilities

Enhanced proprietary market analytics

Improved mobile functionality

New stock research and market analysis tools

Expanded tools for professional and institutional users

Additional enterprise relationships with investment firms

The company also plans to continue developing the STAX AI mobile experience to make financial data, alerts, and analytical tools easier to access across devices.

Longer term, Investor Central Capital Inc. plans to position STAX AI as a comprehensive platform for stock research, options flow analysis, market analytics, and financial information review.

Addressing the Growth of Artificial Intelligence in Finance

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important in how financial data is organized, analyzed, and presented.

For many investors, the primary challenge is no longer obtaining more data. The challenge is determining which information may be relevant and understanding how different market indicators relate to one another.

STAX AI is being developed to address this challenge by bringing multiple types of financial information and analytical tools into one research environment.

"Financial markets change every day, which means the technology supporting investors must continue improving," Ma said. "We are focused on building tools that provide useful market context without making unrealistic promises about investment performance."

About STAX AI

STAX AI is an AI stock analysis and investment research platform developed by Investor Central Capital Inc. The platform provides access to options flow data, dark pool reporting, equity block trades, publicly reported transaction information, market alerts, financial analytics, and economic event information.

STAX AI is designed to help individual investors and professional market participants review financial information and conduct independent stock market research.

Website: https://staxai.app/

Disclaimer

STAX AI provides market data, analytical tools, and educational information. STAX AI does not provide personalized investment, legal, or tax advice. Market data, indicators, alerts, artificial intelligence generated analysis, and historical results do not guarantee future performance. Investing and trading involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Users should conduct independent research and consult qualified professionals when appropriate.

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Source: Tedfuel