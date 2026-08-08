Allcredit.cards, a new online directory, is now live with detailed information on over 3,500 US credit cards from FDIC-approved banks. The platform aims to help consumers compare cards based on annual fees, APRs, rewards, and more.

Framingham, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2026) - Allcredit.cards, a newly launched online platform, is now live, offering a searchable database of more than 3,500 credit cards issued by FDIC-approved banks across the United States. The directory is designed to provide consumers and financial institutions with a centralized resource for comparing card features, fees, and rewards.

The platform currently lists credit cards from approximately 700 FDIC-insured banks, covering a wide range of card types including cash back, travel, balance transfer, and secured cards. Each listing includes detailed information on annual fees, standard and introductory APRs, rewards structures, sign-up bonuses, and card categories, enabling users to filter and compare options based on their financial needs.

Expanding Coverage to Credit Unions

In addition to bank-issued cards, Allcredit.cards is preparing to expand its database to include credit union credit cards. This expansion is expected to bring thousands of additional card options to the platform, further broadening the scope of the directory. The company plans to roll out this new data in the coming months, aiming to provide a more complete picture of the U.S. credit card market.

The inclusion of credit unions is a significant step, as credit unions often offer competitive rates and lower fees compared to traditional banks. By adding these institutions, Allcredit.cards seeks to serve as a one-stop resource for consumers seeking credit card options across both banking sectors.

Key Features of the Directory

The directory is designed with user experience in mind, offering intuitive search and filtering tools. Users can sort cards by issuer, card category, annual fee range, APR range, and rewards type. Each card profile includes up-to-date information sourced directly from issuer disclosures, ensuring accuracy and reliability.

For banks and financial institutions, the platform offers a channel to increase visibility for their credit card products. By listing their offerings on Allcredit.cards, issuers can reach a targeted audience of consumers actively researching credit cards, potentially driving applications and brand awareness.

About Allcredit.cards

Allcredit.cards is a comprehensive online directory of U.S. credit cards, founded with the mission to simplify credit card comparison for consumers. The platform aggregates data from FDIC-approved banks and, soon, credit unions, providing a transparent and accessible resource for financial decision-making. With a focus on accuracy and depth, Allcredit.cards is committed to helping users find credit cards that align with their spending habits and financial goals.

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Source: Press Release News