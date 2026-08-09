Elektros, Inc.: BREAKING NEWS: ELEKTROS Broadens Its Investor Profile as Lithium, Critical Minerals and Proprietary EV Charging Technology Drive Its Long-Term Growth Story

ELEKTROS Says Expanding Awareness of Its Sierra Leone Hard-Rock Lithium Strategy and U.S. EV Charging Patent Is Drawing Broader Attention to the Company's Long-Term Vision

ELEKTROS Inc. - Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2026 / As Wall Street remains near historic highs and the market atmosphere continues to echo the momentum of the dot-com era, record equity valuations and growing demand for battery materials are sharpening the spotlight on companies involved in the electrification economy. ELEKTROS Inc. emphasized its continuing commitment to developing its hard-rock lithium initiatives, preserving and protecting its patented EV charging technology and exploring strategic opportunities that could advance the Company's long-term business and shareholder objectives.

As U.S. equity markets continue trading near historic record levels, investor interest in electrification, critical minerals, advanced energy technologies and emerging growth companies remains robust. ELEKTROS Inc. (Ticker:ELEK) today reiterated its continued focus on advancing its hard-rock lithium mining initiatives, electric vehicle charging patent strategy and broader long-term strategic growth objectives.

ELEKTROS believes the strength and energy of this summer's market environment have helped renew attention across many corners of the public markets, including microcap and penny-stock companies focused on emerging and next-generation industries. The Company believes broader recognition of its rare-earth and critical-minerals vision, hard-rock lithium initiatives in Sierra Leone and advanced EV charging intellectual property is expanding ELEKTROS' visibility among retail, microcap and institutional investors worldwide.

Management remains confident that the worldwide transition toward electric mobility, battery storage and next-generation charging infrastructure continues to create compelling long-term opportunities across the lithium and EV ecosystem. The Company further remains confident that attractive market entry points can encourage investors to study emerging companies at an early stage; however, ELEKTROS emphasizes that all investment decisions should be made only after careful, independent due diligence and consideration of each investor's individual financial circumstances and risk tolerance.

Recent reporting by the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and China Daily has highlighted the increasing importance of lithium supply chains, battery materials, refining capacity and EV infrastructure as global demand continues to expand.

ELEKTROS continues pursuing hard-rock lithium opportunities in Sierra Leone while also advancing United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, relating to advanced electric vehicle charging technology designed to improve charging efficiency and reduce charging times.

Elon Musk has previously stated: "It is definitely true that the fundamental enabling technology for electric cars is lithium-ion as a cell chemistry technology. In the absence of that, I don't think it's possible to make an electric car that is competitive with a gasoline car."

The Company also continues evaluating strategic opportunities involving its patent portfolio, including potential licensing discussions and other strategic alternatives, while maintaining its commitment to protecting its intellectual property.

ELEKTROS further called attention to Friday's substantial activity in its common equity. Management stated that the Friday trading session recorded volume just shy of five million shares, a development the Company considers an encouraging measure of increasing market visibility. Management believes this level of activity signals broader interest among individual investors, microcap and penny-stock participants and institutional investors becoming acquainted with ELEKTROS' long-range vision, including its hard-rock lithium and rare-earth minerals work in Sierra Leone and proprietary EV charging patent technology.

"We believe ELEKTROS and its shareholders are experiencing a particularly important and exciting moment. We believe the activity recorded on Friday reflects a growing audience discovering ELEKTROS, evaluating our vision and taking notice of the business we are committed to building. That is one of the fundamental reasons we are a public company: to provide both individual and institutional investors with the opportunity, if they choose after conducting their own due diligence, to participate through ownership of ELEKTROS equity." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

"We are working tirelessly and deliberately, one step at a time, to establish ELEKTROS on a durable and solid foundation. We intend to give this Company our full effort and do everything within our power to pursue long-term success for ELEKTROS and for every shareholder who has chosen to join us on this journey. The growing awareness surrounding ELEKTROS is exciting to us - the story is reaching more people, and more investors are discovering our hard-rock lithium and rare-earth minerals strategy and EV charging technology. We welcome our shareholders to the ELEKTROS family and sincerely appreciate their interest and support." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

"To all of our shareholders, welcome aboard. We wish you the very best, and we remain committed to working with energy, discipline and determination to make ELEKTROS a strong and successful company. We hope everyone enjoys the remainder of the summer, has a beautiful weekend, and looks ahead with us to the opportunities of the coming week and beyond." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

"We believe today's valuation offers investors an opportunity worth careful consideration. In our opinion, purchasing shares at a bottom-basement discount can resemble owning options that never expire, allowing shareholders to participate in our future vision for as long as they choose to remain invested. That is our belief-not a guarantee-and we invite penny-stock enthusiasts, microcap investors and institutions alike to evaluate ELEKTROS independently." - Shlomo Bleier, CEO

Patent Reference

United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1

Patent Link: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements may include, among other matters, statements regarding ELEKTROS Inc.'s lithium mining initiatives, critical-minerals strategy, patent portfolio, potential licensing discussions, strategic alternatives, business development plans, market opportunities and long-term growth objectives. No assurance can be given that any anticipated event, transaction, operational milestone or strategic objective will occur as described or at all. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should conduct their own independent due diligence. ELEKTROS Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contact Information

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol:ELEK)

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

West Palm Beach, Florida

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/breaking-news-elektros-broadens-its-investor-profile-as-lithium-critical-minerals-and-pr-1205111