New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2026) - The David Ebrahimzadeh Grant, founded by entrepreneur, investor, and business leader David Ebrahimzadeh, is pleased to announce the launch of an academic award designed to support the next generation of leaders in real estate and infrastructure. The nationwide initiative invites undergraduate students across the United States to explore emerging industry trends, cutting-edge technologies, and evolving market dynamics.

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The grant offers financial support alongside a platform for students to share visionary perspectives on the future of real estate. Founded to foster forward-thinking ideas, the grant connects academic talent with practical industry insight.

David Ebrahimzadeh serves as Founder and President of Corniche Capital, where he oversees investments, strategic acquisitions, and development projects spanning a national industrial real estate portfolio exceeding 10 million square feet. Beyond real estate, David Ebrahimzadeh maintains a strong focus on venture capital, capital markets, and technology commercialization. A multi-time U.S. patent holder in automotive safety technology-including an issued patent for a remotely controllable seatbelt system-David Ebrahimzadeh is also the author of The Patent Playbook: From Idea to Approval, reflecting a commitment to innovation and value creation.

Through the David Ebrahimzadeh Grant, undergraduate students receive an opportunity to contribute meaningful solutions to modern built-environment challenges.

Eligibility Requirements & Application Process

The David Ebrahimzadeh Grant is open to students regardless of their physical location within the United States. To qualify for consideration, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Academic Enrollment: Currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university.

Career Focus: Demonstrate a strong interest in pursuing a career in real estate or a closely related field.

Submission Compliance: Submit an original essay adhering to all formatting guidelines and application deadlines.

General Criteria: Meet all formal eligibility conditions established by the grant selection committee.

Essay Prompt

Applicants must write an original essay of 750 to 1,000 words addressing the following prompt:

Industrial real estate continues to evolve alongside advancements in technology, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and sustainability. Discuss one innovation or emerging trend that you believe will have the greatest impact on the future of the real estate industry. Explain how this development could reshape investment strategies, property development, tenant needs, or community growth, and describe how you hope to contribute to the industry's future through your own career.

Key Dates & Deadlines

Application Deadline: April 15, 2027

Winner Announcement: May 15, 2027

Selection rests on original analysis, clarity of expression, and practical alignment with future real estate challenges. Interested candidates can view submission instructions and submit completed applications directly through the official website at https://davidebrahimzadehgrant.com/.

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Source: GRW