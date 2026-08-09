Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa: Holcomb-Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Named a 2026 Castle Connolly Practice Center of Excellence

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 9, 2026 / Holcomb-Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa has been named a 2026 Castle Connolly Practice Center of Excellence, a designation that recognizes healthcare organizations where multiple physicians hold Castle Connolly Top Doctor recognition. This is an institution-level honor that reflects the collective surgical depth of a practice's team and a record of peer-validated clinical standards. The recognition carries particular weight in a field where credential claims are common and independent verification is rare.

This article covers how the Castle Connolly designation is awarded, what it means in practical terms, and what it says about the level of care patients can expect in Sarasota and Tampa.

The Standard Behind a Castle Connolly Practice Center of Excellence

Castle Connolly publishes one of the most widely respected Top Doctor lists in the United States through a physician-led nomination and evaluation process. Physicians are nominated by fellow licensed doctors, then vetted by Castle Connolly's research team on professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, and disciplinary history. The designation goes to the top 7% of physicians nationally, and no physician can pay for inclusion.

The Practice Center of Excellence goes a step beyond. It is reserved for practices where multiple surgeons have earned Top Doctor recognition, a standard that signals clinical depth across the full team rather than a single standout provider.

Why the Castle Connolly Designation Matters When Choosing a Surgeon

Peer recognition from Castle Connolly carries weight that patient reviews and marketing cannot replicate. For anyone evaluating plastic surgery or medspa providers in Sarasota and Tampa, the Practice Center of Excellence designation signals:

The practice employs multiple physicians who have been peer-nominated and independently vetted as top performers in their specialty

Credentials, training, hospital affiliations, and research leadership are examined, not advertising or online popularity

Clinical quality has been assessed at the practice level, with a consistent standard confirmed across the full surgical team

The designation is tied to the annual Top Doctor evaluation cycle, a process that reflects current standing in the medical community rather than a one-time achievement

The Credentials Behind the Recognition

J. David Holcomb, MD is double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, with more than 25 years of experience in facial plastic and cosmetic laser surgery. Joshua C. Kreithen, MD is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and brings 25 years of specialized expertise in breast and body contouring. Marc J. Salzman, MD is a board-certified, fellowship-trained plastic surgeon with more than 30 years in practice.

Together, the three surgeons account for 75 years of combined surgical experience. The Castle Connolly Practice Center of Excellence designation directly reflects that depth.

Consult a 2026 Castle Connolly Practice Center of Excellence: Holcomb-Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa

Holcomb-Kreithen has spent more than two decades building one of Florida's larger plastic surgery practices, recognized for board-certified surgical expertise across face, breast, and body procedures. The 2026 Castle Connolly Practice Center of Excellence recognition puts peer-validated, external confirmation behind that record. To learn more about the surgical team or schedule a personalized consultation in Sarasota or Tampa, contact the practice today .

Phone number:

(941) 348-1243

Sarasota Office

1 S. School Ave, Ste 800

Sarasota, FL 34237

Tampa Office

3642 Madaca Lane

Tampa, Florida 33618

SOURCE: Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery and MedSpa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/holcomb-kreithen-plastic-surgery-and-medspa-named-a-2026-castle-conno-1198999