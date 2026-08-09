London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2026) - (IN-VR Limited) Misurata, Libya's prominent business, trade and logistics hub, is moving forward with building the next global Energy Services Hub to support the growing demand for Libyan Oil and Gas, growing operations in the Sirte Basin, as well as the country's strategic plan to strengthen its position as the Energy and Trade bridge between Africa and Europe.

The Misurata Energy & Business Summit, co-hosted by the Misurata Free Zone and powered by IN-VR's seasoned Libya marketing team, will gather national energy authorities, such as the Ministry of Oil and Gas, the NOC, international operators, as well as other industries working hand-in-hand with the sector, like Maritime, Logistics, Industry, Trade, Infrastructure, Technology as well as Banking and Finance.

During the two days of the gathering, international players will be visiting Misurata to meet with local companies and the Government, hearing from the country's top law firms, service companies, banks and will connect through a series of tailored networking and introduction events, to facilitate the dialogue and exchange of know-how among the high-level executives participating.

Positioned within reach of the Sirte Basin, the source of the majority of Libya's oil reserves and production, Misurata sits at the doorstep of the country's most active energy frontier.

The summit reflects Misurata's growing role as Libya's industrial and commercial powerhouse. The city hosts the country's largest and busiest commercial seaport, responsible for approximately 60% of Libya's non-oil trade, alongside a fully liberalised free zone offering full foreign ownership, exemption from taxes and customs duties, and unrestricted transfer of profits and capital.

This summit, being the cornerstone of Misurata's energy services hub, will be built around six main themes driving foreign investment: Maritime & Ports development, Banking & Financing, Law & regulatory services, Logistics & Shipping, Energy Services, Technology and AI.

International companies will get the chance to meet:

Government ministries, the National Oil Corporation and the Misurata Free Zone Authority,

CEOs and Managing directors of EPC companies

Heads of Corporate Banking and Investment Directors

Port Directors and Maritime Executives

Legal Directors and Regulatory experts

Technology providers & Supply chain decision-makers

With more than 300 companies participating, this summit is designed for direct engagement, a natural destination for investors moving from interest to operation: how to fund their company, how to structure it legally, how to move goods and how to safely and confidently put their money in an ever-growing hub. Alongside the roundtables, the Misurata Energy & Business Summit will also host a dedicated exhibition area for companies wanting to showcase their services and technologies to Misurata's decision-makers and leaders.

"We have been working alongside Libya since 2012, bringing tangible investment in the Energy sector; and now that Misurata is emerging as its next Energy Services hub, we are proud to be responsible for communicating this vision and spreading the message that Libya should be your next investment. The Misurata Summit is part of our LibYES! Say 'Yes' to Libya programme, aiming to demystify Libya, bring investment to the country and support the country's ecosystem growth. Misurata is at the heart of this programme, and we are looking forward to supporting its tremendous growth and transformation into an Energy Services Hub to serve not only the country, but the world," Chryssa Tsouraki, Chairwoman of IN-VR, commented.

Attendance is by invitation and application. Companies interested in participating, speaking or partnering can contact the summit team at https://www.in-vr.co/misurata/register-your-interest or visit www.in-vr.com/misurata-libya-energy-summit.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, operating at the intersection of governments and the private sector. Through its international summits and advisory services, IN-VR facilitates high-level dialogue, investment opportunities, and long-term partnerships across global energy markets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308794

Source: IN-VR Limited