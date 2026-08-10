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Since the GR86's launch in 2021, approximately 110,000 units have gone forth into the world, making it the most widely delivered model in the GR-exclusive lineup.The upgraded GR86 sees the return of the well-received exterior color "Solid Gray" that was available for a limited time of roughly half a year on the Toyota 86. In addition, its RZ trim level boasts interior updates. For driving performance, professional race drivers, in-house evaluation drivers, and engineers worked in unison to conduct extensive testing on circuits and test courses, fine-tuning throttle control, electric power steering, and shift operability to further evolve the GR86's hallmark nimbleness, intuitive handling, and instinctive responsiveness. Rounding out the enhancements are the latest safety technologies to ensure a safe and secure driving experience.Main upgradesNew exterior color "Solid Gray" and updated RZ trim level interiorThe exterior color "Solid Gray," once available on the Toyota 86 for a limited time of roughly half a year starting in 2017, is back.For the interior, on the RZ trim level, specific modifications have elevated the overall quality of the cockpit. Switches redesigned with improved grip for better ease of use and painted in low-reflectivity cast iron black not only heighten the sense of class but also allow the driver to focus more on driving. The black-and-red interior color scheme, available as a factory-installed option, now features red accents that envelop the driver, evoking images of the late-model Toyota 86.Driving-experience evolution true to a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports carRefined driving dynamics have strengthened the GR86's appeal of delivering intuitive handling and instinctive responsiveness true to a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car.Adjusted throttle control settings ensure intuitive handling and instinctive responsiveness when exiting corners, driving on low-friction surfaces, such as wet or snow-covered roads, and in other situations that require precise acceleration control. A retained direct sensation and better linear response between pedal application and acceleration deliver a smooth, freely controllable driving experience in any situation.The electric power steering control, modified drawing on experience from competing in the Super Taikyu Series with the GR86, eliminates wobble in high-speed corners and on rough surfaces, enabling precise steering that allows tracing of the intended line. Meticulous fine-tuning down to the millimeter has achieved a confidence-inspiring control setup that preserves the GR86's unique intuitive handling and instinctive responsiveness stemming from its low center of gravity.For the manual transmission model, the chamfer on the shift interlock is now 0.5 mm broader for enhanced operability when downshifting from fifth to fourth gear, ensuring smoother, stress-free, at-the-limit corner entry. The result is a seamless transition from deceleration to turn-in that delivers the GR86's signature responsive driving performance.Incorporation of the latest safety technologiesThe EyeSight driver-assist system now features a triple-camera configuration, as an upgrade from the previous two-camera arrangement. Tailored specifically to the low stance of a sports car, the enhanced system combines wide-angle stereo cameras with an ultra-wide-angle monocular camera to provide a field of view broader than ever before, supporting safe driving across a wide range of situations.Automatic transmission added to the GR86 Cup Car BasicThe GR86 Cup Car Basic competition model for the GR86/BRZ Cup one-make race series for the GR86 and Subaru BRZ is now available with an automatic transmission*1. Offering a choice of transmissions to suit each customer's preferences aims to bring the joy of sporty driving to a wider audience and broaden the appeal of motorsports.The updated GR86 (exterior color: "Solid Gray") is on display from today through September 7 at the Toyota Motor Corporation showroom in Midland Square*2 (in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture). The same vehicle is also due to be exhibited at the September 12 "FUJI 86/BRZ STYLE 2026" event at Fuji Speedway (in Shizuoka Prefecture), during which GR plans a variety of 86-related activities, including showcasing original 86 merchandise and conducting drifting demonstrations and test drives. Details are to be forthcoming via the following special website (Japanese version only). https://toyotagazooracing.com/jp/gr/86/fuji_86_brz_style_2026/To further solidify the culture enveloping the "86" name and ensure the name remains cherished by customers for years to come, GR is committed to continuously enhancing the appeal of the GR86.*1 Shipments are scheduled to start in December 2026.*2 For details (in Japanese), please see https://www.toyota.co.jp/showroom_midlandsquare/*3 Prices may vary by region.Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.SDGs Initiatives: https://global.toyota/en/sustainability/sdgs/Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.