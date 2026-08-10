



TOKYO, Aug 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and UrbanChain will jointly launch a demonstration in September 2026 to evaluate a next-generation surface parking lot service designed to accelerate the digital transformation (DX) of parking facilities.The demonstration will integrate UrbanChain's parking management system featuring automated payment functionality ("Parking OS," a module of UrbanOS*) with NEC's AI-powered image recognition technology for detecting when occupants exit a vehicle. Through this initiative, the companies will evaluate the feasibility of a new parking service that enhances both safety and convenience.BackgroundNEC has been advancing the DX of parking facilities by developing highly safe and convenient solutions for mechanical parking systems, including its Entry/Exit Safety Management Solution and Vehicle Acceptance Assessment Solution (**). These solutions leverage AI-powered image recognition technologies to detect people and vehicles and monitor pedestrian movement within parking facilities. UrbanChain, meanwhile, is promoting the digitalization of parking operations through its Parking OS platform.Public concern has grown in recent years over safety and security of parking lots due to incidents such as drivers suddenly falling ill or suffering medical emergencies while inside their vehicles. In addition, fees are often charged when drivers are still searching for parking spaces, dropping off or picking up passengers, or making U-turns, which may rush driving decisions.To address these issues, it is essential to implement a system that accurately monitors when a vehicle enters a facility and when occupants exit their vehicles. In April 2026, NEC and UrbanChain began exploring a new service model combining an automated payment system with AI-powered image recognition technology. Using the actual time a driver exits their vehicle as the starting point enhances safety and convenience for parking lot users and enables assessment of new possibilities for data utilization. In this demonstration, NEC and UrbanChain will validate the effectiveness of this service model from both a technical and business perspective.Demonstration OverviewIntegrating UrbanChain's Parking OS with NEC's technology for detecting when occupants exit a vehicle, the demonstration will assess the service's feasibility for real-world operations.- Demonstration period: Approximately one month starting in September 2026 (including the compilation of demonstration results)- Location: Surface parking lots in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan- Validation items:Technical validation- Effectiveness of AI-powered vehicle occupant exit detection- Integration of Parking OS with technology for detecting when occupants exit a vehicle- Detection of vehicles where an occupant has not been confirmed exiting for an extended period- Accuracy of vehicle occupant exit counts used in customer visit analysis for future commercial facilities, etc.Business Validation- Optimal number and installation location of cameras for real-world operation- Benefits of safety and security functions used to detect vehicles where exiting occupants cannot be confirmed for extended periods of time- Validation of payment model using the actual time a driver exits their vehicle as the starting pointFuture OutlookThrough this pilot demonstration, NEC and UrbanChain plan to pursue the development of a next-generation parking lot service model with the goal of elevating the safety, security, and convenience of parking lots.Looking ahead, NEC and UrbanChain aim to expand into data utilization services targeting commercial facilities that can be used for monitoring vehicle occupant exit counts, analyzing facility visitor trends, and more. Additionally, the companies plan to expand the application of this service in the parking DX domain, going beyond surface parking lots to mechanical parking systems used in multi-level parking structures.(*) UrbanOS is UrbanChain's integrated operating system for managing and optimizing urban infrastructure and mobility services.(**) https://jpn.nec.com/corporateblog/202602/01.html (Japanese text)About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society. For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.