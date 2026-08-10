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PR Newswire
10.08.2026 02:36 Uhr
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APAC's Leading Coil Winding Show - 2026 CWIEME Shanghai Concludes with Record International Growth, Spotlighting Robotics and eVTOL

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th CWIEME Shanghai - APAC's leading coil winding show was held on June 24-26, 2026 in Shanghai, China. Focusing on EV, humanoid robots, and eVTOL, the show brought together global suppliers and buyers to build the most comprehensive industrial ecosystem in APAC- spanning high-performance materials and components, advanced processes, and intelligent solutions. It served as a powerful driver for industrial upgrading and the transformation of productive forces.

Scale and internationalization hit new highs. The exhibition hosted over 330 exhibitors (up 5% YOY) across the entire motor and transformer supply chain, showcasing advanced technologies and products in insulation/magnetic materials, winding equipment, electrical/electronic components, motor accessories, electromechanical components, adhesives/resins/coatings, transformer components and EV drive technologies.

Over the three show days, nearly 40,000 professional visits were recorded, with overseas buyers hailing from over 60 countries and regions-a surge of 28.58% compared to 2025. The share of European and American professional buyers increased by 13% YOY, underscoring CWIEME's strong global appeal. Key visitor segments included engineer, procurement, R&D and senior management, covering motor manufacturers, EV/eVTOL/robotics OEMs, transformer manufacturers, electrical/electronic components, coils, OEMs, generators, motor control/chips and application sectors such as EV, power/energy, industrial machinery, automotive, eVTOL, humanoid robots, home appliances, medical equipment, AI, communications and consumer electronics and aerospace.

Three focus tracks drew strong targeted attendance: over 4,400 EV motor professionals, 2,100 humanoid-robot specialists, and 1,100 eVTOL experts. The concurrent conference featured 45 industry leaders across 9 sessions covering eVTOL, humanoid robot, electric drive, motor innovation, green transformer manufacturing, policies and academic frontiers, attracting over 3,800 attendees and cementing the show as a launchpad for "HIGH-TECH, HIGH-VALUE" innovations.

Exhibitor satisfaction reached 96%. Industry leaders praised the platform: MARSILLI's General Manager noted a decade of growth alongside CWIEME; Bosch's Vice President highlighted its value for showcasing technologies and engaging customers; Jintian's Marketing Head expressed hopes for expanding global reach; and IPG's SVP emphasized its unique role in connecting high-quality partners.

As the APAC's premier one-stop international trade hub, CWIEME offers you the opportunity to: engage directly with leading suppliers, witness demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, attend high-level forums for market insights, and connect with potential partners across EV, humanoid robotics, and eVTOL sectors in coil winding and electrical manufacturing industry.

Next edition: June 23-25, 2027 - we look forward to welcoming you again in Shanghai, China!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apacs-leading-coil-winding-show--2026-cwieme-shanghai-concludes-with-record-international-growth-spotlighting-robotics-and-evtol-302846029.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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