APAC's Leading Coil Winding Show - 2026 CWIEME Shanghai Concludes with Record International Growth, Spotlighting Robotics and eVTOL

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th CWIEME Shanghai - APAC's leading coil winding show was held on June 24-26, 2026 in Shanghai, China. Focusing on EV, humanoid robots, and eVTOL, the show brought together global suppliers and buyers to build the most comprehensive industrial ecosystem in APAC- spanning high-performance materials and components, advanced processes, and intelligent solutions. It served as a powerful driver for industrial upgrading and the transformation of productive forces.

Scale and internationalization hit new highs. The exhibition hosted over 330 exhibitors (up 5% YOY) across the entire motor and transformer supply chain, showcasing advanced technologies and products in insulation/magnetic materials, winding equipment, electrical/electronic components, motor accessories, electromechanical components, adhesives/resins/coatings, transformer components and EV drive technologies.

Over the three show days, nearly 40,000 professional visits were recorded, with overseas buyers hailing from over 60 countries and regions-a surge of 28.58% compared to 2025. The share of European and American professional buyers increased by 13% YOY, underscoring CWIEME's strong global appeal. Key visitor segments included engineer, procurement, R&D and senior management, covering motor manufacturers, EV/eVTOL/robotics OEMs, transformer manufacturers, electrical/electronic components, coils, OEMs, generators, motor control/chips and application sectors such as EV, power/energy, industrial machinery, automotive, eVTOL, humanoid robots, home appliances, medical equipment, AI, communications and consumer electronics and aerospace.

Three focus tracks drew strong targeted attendance: over 4,400 EV motor professionals, 2,100 humanoid-robot specialists, and 1,100 eVTOL experts. The concurrent conference featured 45 industry leaders across 9 sessions covering eVTOL, humanoid robot, electric drive, motor innovation, green transformer manufacturing, policies and academic frontiers, attracting over 3,800 attendees and cementing the show as a launchpad for "HIGH-TECH, HIGH-VALUE" innovations.

Exhibitor satisfaction reached 96%. Industry leaders praised the platform: MARSILLI's General Manager noted a decade of growth alongside CWIEME; Bosch's Vice President highlighted its value for showcasing technologies and engaging customers; Jintian's Marketing Head expressed hopes for expanding global reach; and IPG's SVP emphasized its unique role in connecting high-quality partners.

As the APAC's premier one-stop international trade hub, CWIEME offers you the opportunity to: engage directly with leading suppliers, witness demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, attend high-level forums for market insights, and connect with potential partners across EV, humanoid robotics, and eVTOL sectors in coil winding and electrical manufacturing industry.

Next edition: June 23-25, 2027 - we look forward to welcoming you again in Shanghai, China!

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