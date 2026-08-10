Turntide Technologies: Turntide Selected for £17 Million UK Government Grant Project to Accelerate Volume Production of Axial Flux Motors

The project will expand manufacturing to support the widespread, mainstream adoption of axial flux motors

Gateshead, U.K., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide), a global leader in electrification and hybridization solutions and a long-standing North East England, manufacturer, has been successful in its application for funding through the U.K. Government and Advanced Propulsion Centre U.K. (ACP) DRIVE35 Scale-up Fund for its Project SUPREME. The Scale-up Fund is part of the U.K. Government's £4 billion DRIVE35 program, delivered by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade in partnership with the ACP and Innovate U.K. All U.K. Government grant funding is subject to HMG approval.

Project SUPREME, a £17million matched funded project, will accelerate the production of Turntide's axial flux motors through increased automation and innovation, helping the company meet the growing global demand for more efficient, high-performance powertrains.

Compared to conventional radial flux designs, axial flux motors use less space, weigh less and deliver more power in a smaller package. Despite these advantages, manufacturing challenges have historically made axial flux motors more difficult and expensive to produce at scale, limiting broader adoption.

Through Project SUPREME, Turntide will address these challenges by automating critical, labor-intensive production processes such as winding, tooling components and validating its products ready for volume manufacture. Turntide will also be registering and delivering breakthrough intellectual property at the early stages of this 18-month program extending through January 2028. Faster and more efficient manufacturing at scale will allow Turntide to better serve original equipment manufacturers across a wider range of applications and volumes globally.

"Project SUPREME is an important step in scaling next-generation electric motor technology production in the U.K. for the global market," said Steve Hornyak, CEO of Turntide Technologies. "By enabling high volume axial flux motor production through automation and overall cost reduction, we're driving wider adoption of more efficient, lighter electric powertrains across automotive and industrial applications."

As part of the project, Turntide will expand the use of its Gateshead production and R&D campus while reestablishing a dedicated component and validation facility in Cramlington, Northumberland. The project will secure job growth within the North East England, while further enhancing workforce skills and development.

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, and energy storage for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, and premium automotive.

About the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK

The Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) collaborates with the UK government, the automotive industry, and academia to facilitate driving research and investment in zero-emission vehicle manufacturing. Established in 2013 and jointly funded by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (BIST) and the automotive industry, the APC accelerates the development and industrialisation of technologies?that enable the transition to zero-emission vehicle manufacturing and a?net-zero automotive?supply chain in the UK.???

Launched in July 2025 and delivered by BIST in partnership with the APC and Innovate UK, the DRIVE35 (Driving Research & Investment in Vehicle Electrification) programme forms a core part of the UK Government's Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan. It underpins the UK's commitment to a zero-emission future, backed by £4 billion in grant funding to 2035 for automotive R&D, scale-up, and transformation.

Focus across three funding pillars - Innovation, Scale-up, and Transformation - is helping to build a globally competitive zero-emission vehicle supply chain and deliver safer, smarter, more sustainable, and affordable mobility.

For more information visit apcuk.co.uk or follow "Advanced Propulsion Centre UK" on LinkedIn.

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Contact Info



Lori Ditoro

Lori.ditoro@turntide.com

+44 191 497 9000

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