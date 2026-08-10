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WKN: A2QRZ2 | ISIN: GB00BNK9TP58 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VZ
Tradegate
05.08.26 | 12:38
3,310 Euro
-6,10 % -0,215
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4493,58609.08.
3,4853,56007.08.
PR Newswire
10.08.2026 05:18 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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STARTRADER Provides Update on Trustpilot Review Profiles

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER is in ongoing discussions with Trustpilot about a proposed consolidation of its existing review profiles into a single listing. The matter remains under discussion, and no timeline for completion has been confirmed. STARTRADER confirms that the matter has no impact to date on its operations or client services.

As STARTRADER has expanded across multiple regions, separate Trustpilot profiles were established for different entities and markets over time. A single, consolidated profile would provide clients a clearer overarching view of STARTRADER's customer feedback across regions.

Some clients may have noticed changes to STARTRADER's Trustpilot presence, including to the displayed rating, review count, or review history. These changes are not related to the proposed consolidation exercise described above, or to STARTRADER's trading platforms, products, or client support, all of which continue to operate as per normal.

STARTRADER will provide further updates as discussions with Trustpilot progress. Clients with questions in relation to this matter can reach out through STARTRADER's client support channels.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STARTRADER APP, and STAR Copy. STARTRADER operates through entities licensed and regulated by authorities including CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA and FSC, combining strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/startrader-provides-update-on-trustpilot-review-profiles-302846832.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.