Axfood AB: Robert Stekovic new Managing Director of Snabbgross

Robert Stekovic has been recruited as the new Managing Director of Snabbgross and will be a member of Axfood's Executive Committee. Robert joins from Lidl, where he has held various leading roles in areas including purchasing, marketing, sales, customer strategy and commercial development at both national and international level.

Robert Stekovic will assume the position as Managing Director of Snabbgross on 1 Augusti 2027 at the latest. From the turn of the year, Snabbgross will include both the Axfood Group's wholesale operations and its convenience trade operations, and Robert will be a member of Axfood's Executive Committee. Robert has more than 15 years' experience from leading roles within Lidl in Sweden, Denmark and Croatia and from Lidl International in Germany with responsibilities at international level. He is currently Chief Customer Officer at Lidl Sweden, responsible for customer strategy, commercial development, sales development, marketing, loyalty programs, customer insights, brand, and customer experience. Robert has also served as a board member for Lidl Sweden and Denmark.

"I am very much looking forward to welcoming Robert to Axfood, where he will be responsible for developing our wholesale and convenience trade operations. With strong commercial drive and focus on results, combined with extensive experience in change management and integration, Robert will, together with the team, continue to develop the business, strengthen the customer offering and drive growth," says Simone Margulies, President and CEO of Axfood.

"I am both proud and humbled by the trust placed in me to lead Snabbgross. I look forward to getting to know the business, listening to our customers and employees, and together continuing to develop the business. My goal is for us to create even greater value for our customers every day and to continue building a business that both employees and customers are proud of," says Robert Stekovic.

Snabbgross is one of Sweden's leading restaurant wholesalers, offering restaurants, cafés, fast-food operators and B2B customers a wide range of food products and restaurant supplies at competitive prices through both stores and e-commerce. As previously communicated, Axfood's convenience trade operations, which are currently part of Dagab Inköp & Logistik AB, will transfer to Axfood Snabbgross AB on 1 January 2027. The aim is to create better opportunities to develop the business, strengthen the customer meeting and customer offering for both restaurant customers and convenience trade customers, and drive growth. Robert Stekovic will take up the position as Managing Director of the combined business, succeeding Eva Pettersson, who is rounding off her career after 22 years with the Axfood Group.

For more information, contact:

Axfood's press department, press@axfood.se, +46 70 289 89 83

Axfood aspires to be the leader in affordable, good and sustainable food. Our family of companies includes the store chains Willys, Hemköp and City Gross as well as Tempo, Handlar'n and Matöppet. B2B sales are handled through Snabbgross, and our support company Dagab is responsible for the Group's product development, purchasing and logistics. The Axfood family also includes Urban Deli as well as the partly owned companies Apohem and Eurocash. Together the Group has approximately 15,000 employees and sales of close to SEK 90 billion. Axfood has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1997, and the principal owner is Axel Johnson AB. Read more at www.axfood.com.