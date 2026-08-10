EW Healthcare Partners: ABL Ascend Advanced Therapies Names Suman Subramanian as Chief Business Officer

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / ABL Inc and Ascend Advanced Therapies today announced the appointment of Suman Subramanian as Chief Business Officer (CBO), further strengthening the Company's commercial leadership and its commitment to supporting customers with the development and manufacturing of viral vectors, vaccines, biologics and advanced therapies.

Suman brings nearly two decades of experience and leadership, supporting emerging biotech and large pharma within the biopharmaceutical industry. He will be responsible for leading the company's global commercial organization, including business development, marketing and strategic partnership functions.

As the industry continues to evolve, customers are now increasingly seeking end-to-end CDMO partners capable of translating science and delivering impeccable service whilst reducing technical, operational and manufacturing risks. Through his experience with programs ranging from early-stage development to commercialization, Suman's client-forward and partnership approach guides customers in navigating this increasingly complex path of drug development.

"Our industry and customer expectations are continuously evolving. Scientific know-how still sits at our core, but success today is increasingly dependent on designing products and processes that are manufacturable, scalable and viable from the start-on. Our customers look for partners with comprehensive capabilities which can translate science into a single product development plan. Over the past year, we have strengthened and augmented our leadership team with world-class talent to push the limits of customer experience. Suman's appointment, with his customer-centric mindset and focus on building long-term strategic partnerships, represents another milestone in that journey," said Alessandra Rispoli, Chief Executive Officer of ABL Ascend Advanced Therapies.

Prior to joining ABL Ascend, Suman held executive leadership roles at Stevanato Group, Catalent Cell & Gene Therapy, and West Pharmaceutical Services, where he drove commercial strategy, business transformation, and integrated customer solutions. He has a proven track record of driving business growth, building high-performing organizations, and translating complex scientific capabilities into differentiated customer solutions that create long-lasting value.

"I am excited to join ABL Ascend at such an important time for the company's growth. What attracted me to ABL Ascend is the team's unified vision to seize the opportunity and build one of the industry's most differentiated CDMOs - not only through scientific excellence and manufacturing expertise, but by redefining the customer experience. Our goal is to make ABL Ascend the easiest partner to do business with, creating long-term relationships built on trust, collaboration, agility, and flawless execution. ABL Ascend combines deep scientific leadership, manufacturing excellence and decades supporting biotech, pharma and the U.S. Government. That's something special," said Suman Subramanian.



About ABL Ascend Advanced Therapies

ABL Ascend Advanced Therapies is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to advancing viral vectors, vaccines, biologics, and advanced therapies from early development through commercial manufacturing.

Operating across the United States and Europe, the Company combines world-class expertise in viral vectors, AAV, oncolytic viruses and vaccines, with six decades of biologics manufacturing excellence and long-standing experience supporting biotechnology innovators, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and U.S. Government programs. ABL Ascend's comprehensive capabilities today stretch across the entire CDMO value chain, from process and analytical development, to clinical and commercial GMP manufacturing and aseptic fill finish.

Learn more at https://ablinc.com and https://www.ascend-adv.com.

Media Contact: business@ascend-adv.com

SOURCE: EW Healthcare Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/abl-ascend-advanced-therapies-names-suman-subramanian-as-chief-busine-1204443