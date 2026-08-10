Q-Interline A/S: Q-Interline receives new order from a French dairy giant

10.8.2026 10:00:07 CEST | Q-Interline A/S | Investor News

The order includes the delivery of a Quant analyser for a third production site, further strengthening the long-standing partnership with one of France's leading dairy groups.

Q-Interline A/S has received a new order from the French dairy group LAITA Group, which produces butter, cheese, and milk powder for several of France's leading retail chains.

The new Quant analyser will be installed at the group's third production site and will be used for in-line quality control of the butter production process.

LAITA Group has been using Q-Interline's solutions for several years and currently operates both at-line laboratory analysers and in-line process analysers at two of its production facilities. With this latest order, the partnership is expanded to an additional production site.

The order reflects the continued demand for Q-Interline's analysis platform while also demonstrating the confidence that existing customers place in the company's technology and expertise. The expansion to a third production facility is the result of close collaboration between the customer and Q-Interline's French subsidiary.

CEO Maja Vonsild Jørgensen comments:

"We are delighted that LAITA Group has chosen another Quant solution for its production. When an existing customer decides to expand our collaboration to additional production sites, we see it as a strong confirmation of the value our solutions create in everyday quality control."

For more information:

Q-Interline A/S:

Stengårdsvej 7

DK - 4340 Tølløse

CVR-number: 19614409

Website: www.q-interline.com

Company announcements, financial reports etc.: http://www.q-interline.com/investor

Contacts:

Maja Vonsild Jørgensen

CEO / adm. direktør

Phone: (+45) 40 17 70 46

E-mail: mvj@q-interline.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S

John Norden

Phone: (+45) 20 72 02 00

E-mail: jn@nordencef.dk

Communications:

Gullev & Co. ApS

Boris Gullev

Phone: (+45) 31 39 79 99

E-mail: borisgullev@gmail.com

www.gullev.co

About Q-Interline A/S

Q-Interline is a technology company that develops high-tech analytical solutions for optimising process efficiency and product quality, based on infrared spectroscopy and correct sampling techniques.

The company develops both its own front-end software solutions and software for automated cloud-based monitoring of analytical instruments and mathematical calibration models.

Q-Interline is among the leading suppliers of analytical equipment to the dairy industry in Scandinavia and has delivered analytical systems to customers in 45 countries worldwide across the food and dairy industries, agriculture, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the chemical industry.

For more than 29 years, the company has accumulated extensive industry expertise and developed innovative patented solutions for food analysis. Today, Q-Interline offers a competitive product portfolio built on leading-edge technology.

Through its solutions, Q-Interline contributes to the sustainable use of raw materials in food production while helping to ensure that the quality of produced food supports the health and well-being of both humans and animals.