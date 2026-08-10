Europe will see a solar eclipse on August 12, with a total eclipse visible along a narrow path and a partial eclipse across much of the continent. As the moon passes between the sun and Earth, solar irradiance will temporarily decline, reducing photovoltaic generation in affected areas. The impact will vary across countries depending on the degree of solar obscuration, weather conditions, and installed PV capacity. Transmission system operators across Europe are preparing for the temporary reduction in solar power feed-in, but do not expect the event to threaten the security of electricity supply. ...

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